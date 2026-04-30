electroCore TAC-STIM™ Named National Semifinalist in National Safety Council Work to Zero Challenge

ROCKAWAY, N.J., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that TAC-STIM™, its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) product for human performance, has been named a national semifinalist in the 2026 Work to Zero Safety Innovation Challenge (2026 Challenge), an annual initiative led by the National Safety Council (NSC) to identify technologies that can help prevent workplace injuries and fatalities.

The 2026 Challenge is focused on solutions that address workplace fatigue, a significant and often overlooked safety risk that can impair judgment, slow reaction time, and increase the likelihood of accidents. TAC-STIM, developed in partnership with the United States Air Force Research Laboratory, is a handheld neuromodulation product that delivers non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation that reduces fatigue while improving attention and decision making in high demand environments.

“We are honored that TAC-STIM has been recognized by the National Safety Council as an innovative solution to decrease workplace fatigue,” said Joshua Lev, Interim President and Chief Financial Officer of electroCore. “Fatigue decreases performance and safety across a wide range of industries, and TAC-STIM was developed to provide a practical, scalable tool to help individuals maintain focus, make better decisions, and perform at their best when it matters most.”

“Fatigue is a serious and underrecognized risk factor across many industries,” said Dr. Matt Law, director of Work to Zero at NSC. “When workers are exhausted, the risk of life-altering or fatal incidents rises.”

As part of the 2026 Challenge, electroCore joins a group of semifinalists selected from across the technology landscape. These companies will present their solutions at the NSC Safety Summit, taking place on May 7th and 8th, 2026, where attendees will evaluate the technologies and help select the three finalists and ultimate winner.

Semifinalists are also eligible to participate in the Work to Zero Pilot Grant Program, which supports the real-world implementation of promising safety technologies.

TAC-STIM is a part of electroCore’s broader portfolio of bioelectronic therapies, wellness and human performance products that utilize vagus nerve stimulation. TAC-STIM is currently deployed by numerous commands across the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, and U.S. NAVY.

TAC-STIM is a general wellness and human performance product and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease or medical condition.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company’s two leading prescription products, gammaCore® non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) and Quell® neurostimulator, treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology. Additionally, the company commercializes its handheld, and personal use Truvaga™ and TAC-STIM™ nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the 2026 Challenge, the Company’s participation in the NSC Safety Summit, the Company’s eligibility for the Work to Zero Pilot Program, TAC-STIM as a potential solution that may decrease workplace injuries or fatalities including those caused by fatigue, the Company’s relationship with the NSC, the Company’s future business strategies, growth opportunities, prospects, product development, and market expansion, and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as “anticipates,” “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “designed,” “intends,” "may," "potential," and other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, performance in the 2026 Challenge, the performance and market acceptance of TAC-STIM, the ability of the Company to develop and commercialize new products or technologies, its ability to obtain regulatory clearance or approval for new indications, government budgetary decisions and defense spending levels that may affect levels of TAC-STIM purchases by military customers, electroCore’s results of operations and financial performance, inflation and currency fluctuations, and any expectations electroCore may have with respect thereto, as well as competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall economic and market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

investors@electrocore.com