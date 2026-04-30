Kaltura to Announce Financial Results for First Quarter 2026 on Monday, May 11, 2026

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, today announced it will release its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026, after market close on Monday, May 11, 2026.

Management will host a conference call to review the Company’s first quarter 2026 financial results and discuss the financial outlook.

Date: Monday, May 11, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET United States/Canada Toll Free: 1-877-407-0789 International Toll: +1-201-689-8562

A live and archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Kaltura’s website at: https://investors.kaltura.com/news-and-events/events

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com.

Investor Contacts:

Kaltura, Inc.

Liron Sharon

Interim Principal Financial Officer

IR@Kaltura.com

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

Erica Mannion and Michael Funari

IR@Kaltura.com

+1-617-542-6180

Media Contacts:

Kaltura, Inc.

Nohar Zmora

pr.team@kaltura.com

Headline Media

Raanan Loew

raanan@headline.media

+1-347-897-9276