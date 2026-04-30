UREVO Wins iF Design Award 2026 for AI-Powered Wireless Recovery Boots

BERLIN, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart wellness innovator UREVO has been named an iF Design Award 2026 Winner for its AI-Powered Wireless Recovery Boots, reinforcing the brand’s leadership in smart recovery technology.

The iF Design Award is recognized globally as a benchmark for excellence in design, evaluating products based on innovation, functionality, and user experience. The recognition highlights UREVO’s ability to combine advanced technology with user-focused design.

As an AI-powered therapy device designed for sports recovery, UREVO Recovery Boots bring professional-grade muscle recovery into everyday use.





Bringing professional recovery into everyday life

For many athletes and active consumers, recovery remains inconsistent and often ineffective. Professional recovery systems can be expensive, complex, or limited to elite environments, while everyday users lack the expertise to choose the right settings. UREVO addresses this gap with an AI-driven system that analyzes muscle condition in real time and automatically adjusts air pressure for optimal results. The process removes guesswork and reduces recovery to a simple, one-step experience.

Engineered for intelligent, personalized recovery

The product combines multiple technologies into a compact, wireless format. Its AI-driven smart massage system adapts dynamically to user needs, while 32 recovery modes support everything from light relaxation to deep tissue recovery. OTA updates ensure the system continues to improve over time. Through the UREVO app, users can customize routines without needing professional knowledge, selecting targeted pressure zones and muscle groups. With an air pressure range of 80 to 180 mmHg, the boots are designed to improve circulation, reduce soreness, and accelerate recovery. Four adjustable sizes allow a comfortable fit for users from 160 cm to 210 cm, making the product suitable for both individual and shared use.

Trusted by professionals, endorsed by athletes

Beyond design recognition, the product has been proven in real sports environments. During the USASA Nationals 2026, UREVO Recovery Boots were widely used as part of the brand’s AI-powered recovery stations. Olympian Lucas Foster described the boots as a “must-have in the gear bag,”. The combination of award-winning design and real-world validation reinforces the product’s practical value.

“This award reflects our design philosophy, ‘Achieve More with Less,’” said Davis, Co-founder of UREVO. “We aim to bring professional recovery into everyday homes through AI. Users don’t need complex setups or expert knowledge. With a simple setup and one-click operation in the app, they can access effective recovery anytime.”

UREVO Recovery Boots are now available on the official UREVO website at a retail price of $779.99.

About UREVO

Founded in 2020, UREVO is a global innovator in smart fitness and recovery, delivering integrated hardware, software, and digital content designed for modern wellness lifestyles. With over 200 patents and world-renowned accolades, including the 2026 iF Design Award, UREVO serves more than one million users across 100+ countries, redefining the intersection of technology and well-being.

For more information, visit the UREVO Official Website.