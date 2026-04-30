Aqua-Tots Swim School marks National Water Safety Month with expert guidance for families

Phoenix, Arizona, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families across the country prepare for a season spent in and around the water, Aqua-Tots Swim School is marking National Water Safety Month this May by leading the conversation around drowning prevention and equipping families with the tools they need to stay safe. As the largest global swim school franchise, Aqua-Tots is reinforcing its year-round commitment to water safety during this nationally recognized awareness month. For more than 35 years, Aqua-Tots has been a trusted leader in swim instruction, with a curriculum designed to help children build lifelong confidence, safety awareness and essential water skills that parents trust and kids enjoy.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning remains the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4, often occurring quickly and silently. As water activity increases heading into summer, National Water Safety Month serves as a critical reminder that preparation and awareness can make all the difference. Aqua-Tots believes that consistent swim lessons help children build muscle memory, water confidence and life-saving responses that support safer behavior in and around water.



“At Aqua-Tots, water safety is deeply personal,” said Craig Wright, CEO of Aqua-Tots Swim School. “As a parent and a grandparent, I know how quickly a joyful moment around water can turn into something unthinkable. That is why we believe water safety is not just a skill. It is a responsibility. The more we equip families with knowledge, awareness and real-world practice, the more lives we can help protect.”



To support families, Aqua-Tots is highlighting its Safer Summer Checklist, a comprehensive resource designed to help parents build strong, repeatable safety habits before heading to the pool, lake or beach.



Key reminders from the checklist include:



Stay within arm’s reach: Designate a focused adult “Water Watcher” who avoids distractions and maintains constant supervision.

Set clear expectations: Establish and review water rules, emergency plans and post-swim routines such as removing toys from the pool.

Assess every environment: Check for barriers, safe entry points and potential hazards before children enter any body of water.

These simple but critical habits address a common misconception that knowing how to swim alone is enough. According to the National Drowning Prevention Alliance, 23% of child drownings occur during family gatherings, and nearly half happen within 25 yards of an adult.



“Awareness is the first step, but action is what saves lives,” Wright added. “National Water Safety Month is a powerful reminder, but our goal is to help families carry these habits with them long after May ends.”

As families prepare for increased time in and around the water this summer, Aqua-Tots encourages parents to prioritize swim lessons as a foundational layer of water safety, helping children build skills and confidence that last a lifetime. Families can explore swim lesson options and enroll by visiting www.aqua-tots.com.



Families can also download the full Safer Summer Checklist and explore additional expert-backed resources by visiting https://www.aqua-tots.com/the-ultimate-guide-to-pool-safety/.



As the season begins, Aqua-Tots encourages families to approach every swim moment with intention, because the safest summers are the ones prepared for year-round.

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About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur’s Top 10 Children's Franchises of 2025, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 180 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise.com. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

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