Zomee Launches Industry-First Pump to Allow Independent Control of Suction and Speed On Each Side

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomee ®, a trusted maternity and baby care brand created by moms for moms, is expanding its Mother’s Nature™ line with the introduction of the Zomee Mother’s Nature™ H1 Breast Pump , the first and only double electric, rechargeable hospital-grade pump that allows moms to adjust suction and cycle speed independently for each side and within each mode, offering a new level of customization. Designed to mirror how a baby naturally nurses, the H1 delivers unmatched control, durability, and performance at a price point of $349.99, and it is available nationwide by insurance, making hospital-grade innovation more accessible than ever.

“I always say that breasts are sisters, not twins and one of the biggest challenges with many pumps is their one-size-fits-all approach, treating both breasts the same despite natural differences in output,” said Dina Shanowitz, CEO and Founder of Zomee. “We designed the Mother’s Nature H1 to make pumping more like baby’s natural nursing rhythms with more customization options. The H1 also includes our patent-pending flanges that are made of soft silicone with subtle contours that better mimic the inside of baby’s mouth vs. the traditional hard plastic standard options available.”

Why the H1 is Changing the Industry

The H1 offers moms features they have come to love, as well as new features that will help to transform the entire pumping experience.

Industry-Leading Suction: The H1 delivers industry-leading power and suction, offering 12 independently adjustable suction strengths and cycle speeds for each breast, with up to 300 mmHg of suction per motor.

The H1 delivers industry-leading power and suction, offering 12 independently adjustable suction strengths and cycle speeds for each breast, with up to 300 mmHg of suction per motor. First Pump with Dual Independent Control: The H1 features dual motors and is one of the first pumps on the market that allows for full control over each breast with both suction and speed for maximum comfort and milk output.

The H1 features dual motors and is one of the first pumps on the market that allows for full control over each breast with both suction and speed for maximum comfort and milk output. Industry-Leading Lifetime: The H1 stands apart from the industry’s current hospital-grade pumps as it is designed for long-term use and across multiple pregnancies and features an industry-leading 3,000 lifetime pumping hours.

The H1 stands apart from the industry’s current hospital-grade pumps as it is designed for long-term use and across multiple pregnancies and features an industry-leading 3,000 lifetime pumping hours. Patent-Pending Flange Technology: The H1 features Zomee’s patent-pending Mother’s Nature Flanges that mirror a baby’s natural nursing motion to help stimulate quicker letdown and maximize milk output over time. Instead of relying on simple sucking and pulling motions, the flange uses a gentle, wave-like (peristaltic) motion to help stimulate milk ducts while the unique soft silicone and support arches help mom secure a comfortable latch.

The H1 features Zomee’s patent-pending Mother’s Nature Flanges that mirror a baby’s natural nursing motion to help stimulate quicker letdown and maximize milk output over time. Instead of relying on simple sucking and pulling motions, the flange uses a gentle, wave-like (peristaltic) motion to help stimulate milk ducts while the unique soft silicone and support arches help mom secure a comfortable latch. Compact and Smart Design: The H1 is rechargeable, small enough to put in a small tote, only weighs 1.85 pounds, but it packs a punch. The sleek, portable, and compact design features an easy-to-read touchscreen with a built-in night light, and its Smart Memory remembers what level of suction and speed mom used previously.

The H1 is rechargeable, small enough to put in a small tote, only weighs 1.85 pounds, but it packs a punch. The sleek, portable, and compact design features an easy-to-read touchscreen with a built-in night light, and its Smart Memory remembers what level of suction and speed mom used previously. Price and Insurance Accessible: The H1 is available for purchase on Zomee.com and Amazon (June 15) for $349.99, and it is also accessible to moms through insurance.

To take a look at the H1, please click HERE for product and lifestyle images and videos.

Trusted and Free Support Resources for Breastfeeding Moms

In addition to offering the latest innovations and products, Zomee is committed to making motherhood easier by providing accessible educational resources and support designed to help women throughout their maternity journey.

The Mom Line™ The breastfeeding and nursing journey can often feel isolating and overwhelming, whether for a new, experienced or working mom, which is why Zomee offers The Mom Line™ , a free, trusted online resource designed to help moms feel supported, informed, and empowered throughout pregnancy, postpartum, and breastfeeding. Fully staffed by real moms and certified Lactation Consultants, The Mom Line connects moms with free expert guidance, practical product tips, and personalized support, ensuring every question is answered, and no mom feels alone, from first latch to weaning and every stage in between.

Perfect Fit Promise™ A proper flange fit is one of the most important factors in a comfortable, effective pumping experience, and Zomee knows that one size doesn't fit all. That's why Zomee offers its Perfect Fit Promise . If the breast shields included with a Zomee pump aren't the right fit for you, Zomee will send you a complimentary pair in the size you need, on us.







Join the growing Zomee community and follow along for updates, resources, and support on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and YouTube and the Zomee Blog . To learn more or shop the full range of products, visit www.zomee.com or our Amazon storefront .

About Zomee

Zomee is a trusted maternity and baby care brand created by moms for moms to support every stage of the nursing journey. Recently named one of the most trusted brands by parents in 2026 by USA TODAY and recipient of a Mom’s Choice award, Zomee continues to earn the confidence of families nationwide through its commitment to innovation, accessibility, and care. Zomee was founded in Pompano Beach, Fla., by a mom of five, Dina Shanowitz, with a mission to empower and uplift moms at every step of their parenting journey. The woman-owned and family-run company has a strong commitment to providing comfort, cutting-edge technology, and affordable access with its high-quality, hospital-grade breast pumps and select essentials that make motherhood easier and more comfortable. From its new Mother’s Nature line to its signature Zomee Z2 and Zomee Fit breast pumps to a full range of practical essentials, Zomee’s product lineup is crafted to fit seamlessly into the lifestyles of busy moms. The brand is proud to offer products that are covered by most insurance plans, ensuring that every mother, regardless of income or background, has access to tools that support her breastfeeding goals. Through its free online resources, The Mom Line™ and Zomee Mom Moments™, Zomee offers expert support, personal and educational content, and a vibrant, supportive network.

Contact:

Kelly Kaufman

K Squared Group

kelly@ksquaredgroup.com