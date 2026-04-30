Sangamo Therapeutics to Present Pipeline and Technology Advances at the 29th Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT)

RICHMOND, Calif., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, today announced that the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) has accepted three Sangamo abstracts for presentation at the 29th ASGCT Annual Meeting being held May 11-15, 2026, in-person in Boston, MA and in a virtual format. Presentations will highlight the progression of Sangamo’s neurology pipeline, including advances in zinc finger epigenetic regulation and developments in modular integrase technology.

“ASGCT is an important forum for showcasing innovation in gene and cell therapy, and we look forward to presenting advances in our neurology pipeline, alongside the strength of our genome engineering platform,” said Sandy Macrae, Chief Executive Officer of Sangamo Therapeutics. “These data will demonstrate the potency, versatility and specificity of our neurology epigenetic regulation capabilities, as well as the promise of our MINT platform to integrate large DNA payloads into the genome – an approach that may expand the possibilities for treating complex diseases.”

Presentations at the ASGCT Annual Meeting include two posters detailing Sangamo’s advances in the application of zinc finger repressors (ZFRs) as a novel class of epigenetic regulation for neurological disease targets – specifically in chronic neuropathic pain and in prion disease. A platform presentation will showcase updated data from Sangamo’s protein-guided MINT platform as an approach to integrate large sequences of DNA into the genome to potentially treat, with a single medicine, many different patients who have unique mutations in the same gene. The MINT platform could be deployed internally for neurology-focused indications, and could provide potential new collaboration opportunities, both for human disease and in agricultural biotech settings.

ASGCT Annual Meeting Presentations and Invited Sessions

Neurology Epigenetic Regulation

ST-503 nonclinical safety studies evaluating zinc finger repressors regulating the expression of the Nav1.7 gene for treatment of small fiber neuropathy Abstract No. 1309 Poster Presentation – Tuesday, May 12, 5:00-6:30pm EDT





Single-cell characterization of ST-506, a BBB-penetrant epigenetic repressor of Prion protein expression, in the nonhuman primate brain



Abstract No. 1469 Poster Presentation – Tuesday, May 12, 5:00-6:30pm EDT







Next-Generation Genome Engineering

Zinc finger fusions and synthetic DNA donor engineering improve the performance of reprogrammed modular integrases at the TRAC locus Abstract No. 105 Oral Presentation – Tuesday, May 12, 4:00-4:15pm EDT Session Name: Next-generation platforms for precise therapeutic genome editing and integration



All abstracts for the ASGCT Annual Meeting are available on ASGCT’s website.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics is a genomic medicine company dedicated to translating ground-breaking science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious neurological diseases who do not have adequate or any treatment options. Sangamo believes that its zinc finger epigenetic regulators are ideally suited to potentially address devastating neurological disorders and that its capsid discovery platform can expand delivery beyond currently available intrathecal delivery capsids, including in the central nervous system. Sangamo’s pipeline also includes multiple partnered programs and programs with opportunities for partnership and investment. To learn more, visit www.sangamo.com and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Sangamo's current expectations. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Sangamo’s technologies, the presentation of data from various therapeutic and research programs and the potential of these programs to demonstrate therapeutic benefit and transform the lives of patients. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the research and development process, including the results of clinical trials; the regulatory approval process for product candidates; and the potential for technological developments that obviate technologies used by Sangamo. Actual results may differ from those projected in forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in Sangamo's operations and business. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Sangamo undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations and Media Inquiries

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