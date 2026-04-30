Nathan’s Famous Reimagines the New York Hot Dog with New 100% Grass-Fed Beef Franks

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nathan’s Famous, the world-renowned purveyor of the original Coney Island hot dog, is turning up the heat on the hot dog category with the launch of its new Nathan’s Famous 100% Grass-Fed Beef Franks. Ushering in a new chapter for an American classic, the offering pairs the brand’s legendary secret recipe and signature snap with premium, 100% grass-fed beef, delivering a craveable, feel-good option designed for how consumers eat today.









Rooted in over a century of secret-recipe mastery, this new product delivers the signature snap and bold spices fans crave, now powered by 100% grass-fed beef. It’s a thoughtful evolution for the modern pantry, designed for those who want to feel as good about their ingredients as they do about their first bite.

“Our new 100% Grass-Fed Beef Franks deliver premium, crave-worthy innovation that allows ingredient-mindful consumers to enjoy our classic American hot dog without the work or the hesitation,” said Marianne Radley, managing director of marketing for Smithfield Foods. “This lineup maintains our deep brand heritage while answering the call for more ingredient selections on the grill.”





To celebrate this milestone and kick off grilling season, Nathan’s Famous is bringing "grass-fed energy" to the Bronx with an immersive launch event on Friday, May 1 from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Macombs Dam Park, located directly across from Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York. The celebration will feature interactive games, vibrant photo moments and plenty of premium franks to enjoy, blending classic ballpark nostalgia with a fresh, modern sensibility.

Nathan’s Famous 100% Grass-Fed Beef Franks are available now at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart and Sam’s Club, bringing premium flavor and everyday versatility to shelves just in time for summer gatherings.

For more information on the new 100% Grass-Fed Beef Franks, recipes, or to find a retailer near you, visit www.nathansfamous.com or follow the brand on social media for meal inspiration.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (Nasdaq: NATH) is a Russell 2000 company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam and 21 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. For additional information about Nathan’s Famous please visit its website at www.nathansfamous.com.

Media Contact

LaForce, smithfieldfoods@laforce.nyc

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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