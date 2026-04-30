New Trends in Medical Consumables from CMEF: AOQUN Leads the Medical Brush Manufacturer Sector with "SRDI" Technology

Shanghai, China, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The 91st CMEF (China International Medical Equipment Fair) released a powerful signal: the competitive landscape of China’s medical consumables is being reshaped. The era of pure price wars has passed, replaced by technology-driven growth. At the CMEF, AOQUN Brush —a leading customized brush manufacturer—successfully stepped from behind the scenes to the center stage, becoming a prime example of how high-end medical brushes are redefining industry standards.





Technical Barriers: An "Invisible Champion" in Precision Engineering

In traditional perception, brushes are low-value consumables. However, AOQUN Brush has shattered this prejudice through precision engineering of the medical instrument brush . As a national-level SRDI "Little Giant" enterprise, AOQUN possesses 124 intellectual property rights. Their specialized products can reach a diameter as thin as 1mm, achieving a 1-micron sampling precision through AI-optimized manufacturing. This pursuit of "micron-level" accuracy is what distinguishes a top-tier manufacturer from standard suppliers.





Defining the Sector: From "Build-to-Print" to "Setting the Standard"

True leaders do more than just meet standards; they define them. AOQUN holds 12 management system certifications, including ISO 13485. Beyond manufacturing, the company has co-drafted 2 national standards and led the formulation of 8 industry standards. This signifies that in the niche field of the medical instrument brush, AOQUN is transforming from a passive producer into a proactive "Standard Setter," leading the medical brush sector toward high-quality development.





Supply Chain Strength: The Choice of 20 Fortune Global 500 Companies

As a Tier-1 supplier for 20 Fortune Global 500 companies, AOQUN has passed rigorous certifications such as IATF 16949 and GJB 9001C. This multi-sector quality control capability allows them to excel in the stringent medical industry. Their Class 100,000 cleanroom boasts an annual capacity of 250 million units, ensuring that every medical brush meets a yield rate of over 99.5%, even during explosive order growth.





Future Outlook: AOQUN’s Vision for "New Quality Productive Forces"