Young Travelers Can Save $20 on TSA PreCheck Enrollment Starting May 1

ASHBURN, Va., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), an authorized TSA PreCheck® enrollment provider, announced today that the TSA PreCheck $20 Take Off promotion begins May 1, giving eligible applicants 30 and under a discounted way to enroll ahead of the summer travel rush.

From May 1 through May 31, 2026, new TSA PreCheck applicants age 30 and younger can receive $20 off the enrollment fee when they complete their in-person enrollment. The discount is applied automatically – no promo code required.

As travel demand ramps up heading into the summer months, TSA PreCheck offers a faster, more predictable airport experience – allowing eligible travelers to move through security without removing shoes, laptops, 3-1-1 liquids, belts or light jackets.

Telos is offering the $20 Take Off promotion at more than 500 TSA PreCheck enrollment locations nationwide, including convenient in-store options at select USPS and Office Depot® OfficeMax® locations. Earlier this month, Telos launched TSA PreCheck enrollment at the University of Central Florida (UCF), bringing on-campus access to more than 70,000 students, as well as faculty, staff, and the surrounding Orlando community.

“With summer travel plans taking shape, TSA PreCheck can make a meaningful difference in how quickly and smoothly travelers move through the airport,” said Tam Phan, vice president of Vetting Services, Telos Corporation. “The $20 Take Off promotion gives young people a simple, affordable way to enroll – and with more than 500 convenient locations nationwide, getting started is easier than ever.”

The $20 Take Off promotion is available only for new TSA PreCheck enrollments and cannot be combined with other discounts. To qualify, applicants must be 30 years old or younger and complete their in-person enrollment between May 1 and May 31, 2026. Applications completed after May 31 are not eligible for the discount, and renewals are not included.

Once enrolled, TSA PreCheck members receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) and can enjoy expedited security screening at more than 200 participating U.S. airports for five years.

To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit https://tsaprecheckbytelos.tsa.dhs.gov/.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) is an official provider of TSA PreCheck® enrollment services, offering fast and convenient enrollment and renewal at locations nationwide, including 500 Office Depot® and OfficeMax® stores. Learn more and enroll today at https://tsaprecheckbytelos.tsa.dhs.gov/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on the Company’s management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events, conditions and results and on information currently available to them. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as subsequent and future filings and reports by the Company, copies of which are available at https://investors.telos.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that its management believes are reasonable when made, the Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and industry developments, may differ materially from statements made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of such statement and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement publicly, or to revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of the statement, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Media: media@telos.com

Investors: InvestorRelations@telos.com

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8197721-887d-4df0-965f-a45d0b6f1dca