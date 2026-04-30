Kriya Announces Presentations at ASGCT 2026 Highlighting Advances Across Gene Therapy Platform

Kriya’s integrated R&D and manufacturing platform is designed to make gene therapies accessible for more common chronic diseases

ASGCT presentations reflect Kriya’s commitment to continuously optimize its platform to support the advancement of five programs to clinical development

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kriya Therapeutics, Inc. ("Kriya"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to address common chronic diseases of high unmet need, today announced multiple presentations at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 29th Annual Meeting, which will be held May 11 to 15, 2026 in Boston, MA.

"Kriya is committed to overcoming key barriers to making gene therapies broadly accessible globally. We built our company from the beginning to ensure our therapies not only have transformative therapeutic potential but also serve the real world needs of patients affected by chronic diseases," said Shankar Ramaswamy, M.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Kriya. "Our presence at ASGCT again this year demonstrates our commitment to continually enhancing our proprietary and fully-integrated development and manufacturing platform as we advance a broad pipeline of potentially life-changing gene therapies towards commercialization."

Focal Delivery: Kriya is developing focally delivered gene therapies for chronic diseases, including Type 1 Diabetes, Metabolic Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH), Geographic Atrophy, Thyroid Eye Disease, and Trigeminal Neuralgia. Focal delivery approaches and optimized formulations support targeted therapeutic delivery with favorable tolerability profiles, as presented in the two abstracts below.

Title: Development of a Stable and CNS-Tolerant AAV5 Formulation for KRIYA-748, R. Damitz et al. (Poster Abstract 2233)

Date: May 13, 2026

Title: Cross-Study Assessment of Local Tolerability Following Multi-Site Intramuscular AAV1 Vector Administration in Nonhuman Primates, P. Prentiss et al. (Poster Abstract 1518)

Date: May 12, 2026

Product Quality: Kriya's integrated platform includes analytical development capabilities to enable rigorous understanding and control of AAV product quality. In the two abstracts below, the authors describe the development of highly sensitive and precise assays to quantify low-levels of residual host cell DNA and measure functional transgene product in complex biological samples.

Title: Development of a Highly Sensitive ddPCR for Quantification of Residual Host Cell DNA in AAV Drug Product, R. Bateson et al. (Poster Abstract 1216)

Date: May 12, 2026

Title: Establishing a Cell-Based Potency Assay for Functional Characterization of Vectorized Insulin in Serum, S. Lasater et al. (Poster Abstract 2211)

Date: May 13, 2026

Scalable Manufacturing: Kriya's goal is to advance scalable AAV manufacturing to support clinical development and commercialization. In the abstract below, the authors evaluate different bioprocessing containers to achieve optimal quality and consistency in AAV products, while allowing for process scalability.

Title: AAV1 Compatibility with Different Single-Use Bioprocessing Bag Materials, C. Dial et al. (Poster Abstract 3224)

Date: May 14, 2026

About Kriya Therapeutics®

Our mission is to revolutionize medicine, with the ultimate goal of eliminating human suffering and enabling people to live without the burden of disease. Kriya is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to address chronic diseases affecting millions of people around the world. Our pipeline includes potentially transformational medicines in multiple therapeutic areas—including in ophthalmology, metabolic disease and neurology—built on our fully-integrated proprietary manufacturing and engineering platform. For more information, please visit www.kriyatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Formerly Twitter).

Kriya Media Contact:

Kelli Perkins

