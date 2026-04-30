GoldHaven Announces C$5.0M LIFE Offering to Advance Magno and Copeçal Projects

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. (“GoldHaven” or the “Company”) (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS), a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral and base metal discoveries, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Research Capital Corporation (“Research Capital”) to act as exclusive finder in connection with an offering (the “Offering”) under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$5,000,000 from the sale of units of the Company (each, a “Unit”) at a price of C$0.25 per Unit.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase a Common Share at a price of C$0.35 from the 62nd day after issuance until the date that is 24 months following the Closing Date (as herein defined).

Offering Highlights

C$5.0 million LIFE financing with Research Capital as exclusive finder

with Research Capital as exclusive finder Attractive structure: $0.25 per Unit with Warrant exercisable at $0.35

$0.25 per Unit with Warrant exercisable at $0.35 Immediate liquidity: Units issued under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption are expected to be freely tradeable

Units issued under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption are expected to be freely tradeable Dual-asset advancement: Funding to accelerate both the Magno Project (BC) and Copeçal Gold Project (Brazil)

Funding to accelerate both the and Near-term catalysts: Fully funded to execute and expand a ~ 10,000 metre drill program at Magno in 2026

Fully funded to execute and expand a ~ at Magno in 2026 ~$4.0 million total capital directed toward the Magno Project in 2026, including recently completed flow-through financing

directed toward the Magno Project in 2026, including recently completed flow-through financing The Company has received strong preliminary interest and is currently building its order book



CEO Commentary

Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven, commented:

“This financing positions GoldHaven to aggressively advance both of our core assets. At Magno, we are now fully funded to execute and expand a significant 2026 drill program across multiple high-priority zones, while continuing to build on the strong initial drilling success at Copeçal. We believe this dual-track approach provides shareholders with near-term discovery potential and longer-term growth across two highly prospective districts.”

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the advancement of its Magno Project in British Columbia, including permitting, geophysics, drill targeting, and continued and expanded diamond drilling, as well as for continued diamond drilling, follow-up drilling, and target advancement at the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil, and for general working capital purposes.

Combined with the Company’s recently completed flow-through financing, this Offering is expected to fully fund and expand the Company’s 2026 drill program at the Magno Project.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (“NI 45-106”), the Units will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada, except Québec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the “Listed Issuer Financing Exemption”). The securities issuable from the Offering under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption are expected to be immediately freely tradeable in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation, however the Warrants will not be exercisable until the 62nd day after issuance.

There is an offering document (the “Offering Document”) related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ and on the Company’s website at goldhavenresources.com. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about May 30th, 2026 (the “Closing Date”), or such other date as the Company and Research Capital may agree. Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and completion of all required filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company entered into an exclusive finder’s fee agreement with Research Capital dated April 17, 2026 pursuant to which Research Capital will be entitled to receive a finder’s fee comprised of: (i) a cash fee equal to 8.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering raised from investors introduced by Research Capital; and (ii) non-transferable finder’s warrants (“Finder’s Warrants”) in an amount equal to 8.0% of Units sold under the Offering to investors introduced by Research Capital. Each Finder’s Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance. On the Closing Date, Research Capital will also be entitled to receive the Advisory Fee (as defined below).

The securities to be offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction.

Advisory Agreement with Research Capital

The Company also entered into a financial advisory services agreement with Research Capital dated April 23, 2026 (the “Advisory Agreement”). Pursuant to the Advisory Agreement, Research Capital will provide (i) advice in connection with strategic and financial objectives; (ii) financial advisory advice related to debt and equity markets; and (iii) other services as may be agreed to between the Company and Research Capital for a term of 60 days (the “Term”). Pursuant to the Advisory Agreement, the Company will pay to Research Capital an advisory fee (the “Advisory Fee”) comprised of: (i) $25,000, plus applicable taxes; and (ii) the issuance of 100,000 Common Shares of the Company upon closing of a financing transaction involving Research Capital during the Term.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing highly prospective mineral projects in North and South America. The Company’s flagship asset is the district-scale Magno Project in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia. GoldHaven also owns the Three Guardsmen copper-gold project in British Columbia and the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil. In addition, the Company holds a portfolio of critical mineral projects in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO

www.GoldHavenresources.com

info@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s exploration and development plans with respect to its projects, statements regarding the Offering including, without limitation, statements regarding the completion or the expected Closing Date, the payment of finder’s fees and advisory fees, the receipt of regulatory approvals, and the use of gross proceeds, and statement regarding the Company’s anticipated business and operational activities, and the Company’s plans with respect to exploration of its Magno and Copeçal Projects. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include, but are not limited to, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.