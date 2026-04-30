Promex Industries and QP Technologies Appoint David Fromm President and Chief Operating Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and ESCONDIDO, Calif., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promex Industries and its QP Technologies division today announced the appointment of David Fromm as president and chief operating officer of both organizations, effective immediately.

Fromm brings deep expertise in advanced instrumentation, process development, and technology leadership to his expanded role. Since joining Promex, he has been instrumental in developing specialized manufacturing processes for complex microelectronics assemblies, earning the trust of both customers and leadership. In his new capacity, he will oversee strategic direction, operational execution, and continued growth across Promex and QP Technologies.

Prior to joining Promex in 2023, Fromm led research and development efforts for next-generation hardware and technology platforms at Cepheid, where he served as director of instrument research. He also held research positions at Agilent Technologies, building a strong foundation in precision instrumentation and scientific innovation. Fromm holds a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from Stanford University and a B.A. in biochemistry from the University of Colorado Boulder. He is also an accomplished innovator, holding multiple patents in molecular diagnostics systems and high-speed atomic force microscopy.

“After more than 30 years leading this organization, I am pleased to pass the role of president to David Fromm,” said Dick Otte, CEO of Promex Industries and QP Technologies. “Dave has demonstrated a keen ability to develop advanced manufacturing processes our customers require while also managing the complexity of a growing business. He has the skills, drive, and vision to take our companies to the next stage of growth.”

Fromm’s appointment underscores both commitment to continuity and operational excellence and the highly specialized capabilities that have made Promex and QP Technologies trusted partners for advanced microelectronics assembly over more than five decades.

“I am honored to take on this role and excited about what lies ahead,” said Fromm. “Over the decades, Promex and QP Technologies have built something truly special: a reputation for solving the hardest problems in microelectronics assembly and delivering for customers when it matters most. My focus will be on building on that foundation, investing in our people, expanding our capabilities, and continuing to be the partner our customers turn to for their most demanding applications. The market for advanced microelectronics assembly is growing, and I believe we are exceptionally well positioned to serve it. I look forward to leading this team into that next chapter.”

About Promex Industries

Founded in 1975, Promex Industries is a specialist in advanced microelectronics packaging and assembly, delivering high-performance solutions for mission-critical applications across defense, medical, aerospace, and commercial markets. www.promex-ind.com

About QP Technologies

QP Technologies, a division of Promex Industries since 2015, is a leading provider of high-reliability microelectronics packaging and assembly solutions, serving customers with exacting standards for complex device fabrication. www.qptechnologies.com

Media Contact:

Ashley Knowles

Marketing Communications Manager

QP Technologies

aknowles@qptechnologies.com

(802) 582-6996

www.qptechnologies.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a100945a-8210-48eb-9bd1-bea5b3e88a41