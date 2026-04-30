AVAX One Advances Alberta AI/HPC Powered Land Program; Confirms Behind-the-Meter Natural Gas Infrastructure Model and Expanded Site Pipeline

10 MW Tier 3 Alberta Site Anchors Broader Powered Land Development Strategy — BlueFlare Energy Solutions Inc. Engaged as Infrastructure Development Partner; Owner's Engineer Selection Underway

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVAX One Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: AVX) (“AVAX One” or the “Company”), today provided an update on the development progress of its previously announced 10 MW Tier 3-ready AI/HPC powered land site in Alberta, and confirmed the underlying infrastructure model that distinguishes the Company's approach from grid-dependent competitors: fully behind-the-meter natural gas power generation, purpose-built for high-performance compute deployment.

The Alberta site, first announced April 20, 2026, remains on schedule for end-client deployment readiness in Q1 2027. The Company confirmed that BlueFlare Energy Solutions Inc. (“BlueFlare”), a Calgary-based energy infrastructure company with an established operational footprint across Western Canada's oil and gas and behind-the-meter power sectors, has been engaged as infrastructure development partner for the project. BlueFlare is currently in the process of selecting the Owner's Engineer representative for the Alberta site — a critical milestone that advances the project from LOI stage into formal technical execution.

"Partnering with BlueFlare is what converts this from a land story into an infrastructure delivery story," said Jolie Kahn, Chief Executive Officer of AVAX One. "They bring the natural gas expertise, the field relationships, and the operational discipline to commission behind-the-meter power at the pace this market demands. Selecting the Owner's Engineer is the next concrete step, and we expect that process to conclude shortly."

Why the AVAX One Model Matters

North American grid interconnection queues now exceed 2,400 gigawatts of pending capacity requests. For large commercial AI/HPC loads, utility approval timelines in most jurisdictions range from 24 to 60 months — a timeline that is incompatible with the competitive urgency facing operators deploying artificial intelligence infrastructure.

AVAX One's behind-the-meter natural gas model, executed through BlueFlare's infrastructure platform, removes this exposure entirely through:

Dedicated on-site power generation — not drawn from the utility grid, not subject to interconnection approvals;

Ultra-low and predictable power costs – Flared natural gas is essentially free or near-zero fuel. Modular gas generators or turbines deliver dispatchable baseload power at costs “well below industry norms,” bypassing volatile wholesale electricity and transmission charges;

Instant grid bypass and speed-to-market - AESO interconnection queues exceed 20 GW for data centers; BTM/self-generation allows immediate deployment without multi-year delays. Bill 8, Utilities Statutes Amendment Act 2025 fast-tracks approvals for projects that “bring their own generation.”;

Contractually controlled capacity — clients secure their power alongside their land, with no third-party utility dependency;

Modular and scalable — infrastructure designed to expand in phases aligned with client compute growth; and

Western Canada advantage — natural gas supply access, favorable climate conditions for cooling efficiency, and available land position Alberta as one of the most cost-competitive AI/HPC jurisdictions in North America





Expanded Site Pipeline

Building on the initial 10 MW Alberta site LOI, the Company confirmed it is in active evaluation of additional Western Canada locations targeting a range of 5 MW to 50+ MW per site. BlueFlare's existing operational presence across the region supports site identification, permitting, and infrastructure deployment across the broader pipeline. AVAX One expects to provide further updates on pipeline development during H1 2026.

The Company is currently engaged in discussions with HPC operators, co-location providers, and institutional capital partners regarding site acquisition, build-to-suit development, and joint venture structures across its powered land inventory.

Financial Position Supports Execution

As reported in the Company's preliminary Q1 2026 results, AVAX One held a cash balance of approximately $27 million as of March 31, 2026 — providing operational runway of more than three years without liquidating digital asset holdings. This positions the Company to execute on powered land development commitments without dilutive capital raises.

Industry benchmarks (2026 North America wholesale colocation / powered-shell pricing):

Wholesale rates for 250 kW–4+ MW AI/HPC deployments average $86–110/kW/month in secondary markets (with power + infra), rising to $130–195/kW/month in constrained primary markets. Alberta’s gas-cost advantage positions the Project at the competitive lower-to-mid range while preserving high margins.

For 7 MW mission-critical capacity at 80–90% utilization: Gross annual revenue potential of $7–$12+ million (conservative; excludes upside from excess power sales, ancillary services, or carbon-credit stacking).

Energy component: Low/zero fuel cost enables attractive all-in rates to tenants (often pass-through + margin) while delivering 50%+ gross margins vs. grid-tied competitors.





About AVAX One Technology Ltd.

AVAX One Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: AVX) is a digital infrastructure company accelerating the transition to an onchain financial economy. The Company builds power-first, modular data centers in energy-advantaged regions — leveraging behind-the-meter generation and microgrid design to deliver reliable, cost-efficient compute capacity for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. The Company's powered land model eliminates grid dependency and delivers pre-energized, Tier 3-ready sites on accelerated timelines unavailable through traditional utility-connected development. In addition, the Company continues to mine Bitcoin in Alberta and Ohio, operating at a hashrate of approximately 300 PH/s. Alongside AVAX One's physical infrastructure, the Company maintains a strategic Avalanche digital asset treasury, accumulating AVAX and generating onchain yield through native staking and ecosystem participation. Together, these three pillars give public market investors unique exposure to both the digital infrastructure layer and the onchain economy. For more information, please visit www.avax-one.com.

About BlueFlare Energy Solutions Inc.

BlueFlare Energy Solutions, Inc. is a Calgary-based energy infrastructure company operating across behind-the-meter power generation, oilfield optimization, and AI/HPC data center infrastructure. BlueFlare brings Western Canada field execution capability and natural gas infrastructure expertise to the development of purpose-built, grid-independent compute sites.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements address various matters including statements relating to the anticipated benefits and timing of the completion of the proposed offering and related transactions, the intended use of proceeds from the PIPE offering, expectations regarding future capital raising activity, the assets to be held by the Company, expectations regarding adoption of the Avalanche network, the expected future market, price and liquidity of the digital assets the Company acquires, the macro and political conditions surrounding digital assets, the Company's plan for value creation and strategic advantages, market size and growth opportunities, regulatory conditions, competitive position and the interest of other entities in similar business strategies, technological and market trends, future financial condition and performance, the expected financial impacts of the proposed transactions described herein, and the timing of the closing of the PIPE offering. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the proposed transactions described herein may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transactions and the proposed AVAX strategy; changes in business, market, financial, political and regulatory conditions; risks relating to the Company's operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price of AVAX and other cryptocurrencies; the risk that the price of the Company's securities may be highly correlated to the price of the digital assets that it holds; risks related to increased competition in the industries and markets in which the Company does and will operate (including the applicable digital assets market); risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally; risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. The statements made in this press release are not intended to be projections of the Company's future results nor an offer of a future securities transaction by the Company. Any offering in the future will be made through compliance with all applicable regulations and the filing of appropriate documents with the SEC, as required under those regulations.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

AVX@elevate-ir.com

Media Contact

Ethan Lyle

Prospero

avax-one@prospero.agency