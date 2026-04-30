BOSS Money Makes it Easier to Honor Mom This Mother's Day

NEWARK, N.J., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOSS Money, the popular international remittance and payments service, today announced special Mother's Day promotions available during the month of May, making it simpler and more affordable for families to be a part of Mother’s Day and support Mom – even when you cannot be by her side.

Mother's Day is about more than celebration. It is about honoring the women who keep families strong and connected. This May, BOSS Money is helping both new and existing customers honor and celebrate Mom with limited-time offers.

New Customer Offer — May 1 through May 31

During May, new customers save $10 off the send amount of their first transfer when sending $100 or more to Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Peru, or Ecuador by applying the promotional code available in the BOSS Money app.

As always, new customers on the BOSS Money app enjoy $0-fees on their first 5 money transfers to Mexico and their first 3 transfers to all other destinations.

Existing Customer Offer — May 7 through May 10

From May 7th through May 10th — the days surrounding Mother's Day — existing customers can send one transfer to any BOSS Money destination worldwide with $0-fees, by applying the promo code in the BOSS Money app.

“Millions of our customers are immigrants who sacrifice to provide for their families – making Mother's Day one of the most significant sending occasions of the year,” said Michelle Rendo, Head of Marketing for BOSS Money. "We want to make it easier for families to stay connected and support the moments that matter the most.”

America's Highest-Rated Money Transfer App

In its most recent rankings, FXC Intelligence recognized BOSS Money as the top-rated money transfer app, with a near-perfect 4.9 rating. Across the Apple App Store and Google Play, BOSS Money has over 110,000 five-star reviews.

Features that BOSS Money Customers Can Count On

Built to support families across borders, the BOSS Money app delivers fast, secure, and transparent international transfers to more than 50 destination countries worldwide, with features that make sending simple:

Transparent fee and exchange-rate previews before every transfer

Fast delivery — funds often arrive within minutes

Multiple payout options: bank deposits, cash pick-up, mobile wallets, direct-to-debit, and home delivery

Secure, encrypted transactions with fraud alerts, Face ID, and passcode protection

Real-time transfer tracking for senders and recipients

Bilingual customer support in English and Spanish

To show up for Mom and celebrate her this Mother’s Day, download the BOSS Money app on iOS or Android or visit bossmoney.com .

Stay connected and follow BOSS Money on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok @bossmoney.official.

ABOUT BOSS MONEY

BOSS Money’s rapidly expanding international remittance service provides fast, secure and reliable money transfers for residents of the U.S. to popular destination countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, and South Asia. BOSS Money offers a robust menu of payout options including bank deposits, cash pick-up, mobile wallets, direct-to-debit, and home delivery. Customers can remit funds through WhatsApp, the highly rated BOSS Money and BOSS Revolution apps, or through licensed Boss Money retailers. BOSS money is the remittance and payments brand of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

CONTACT

IDT Corporation Investor Relations

Bill Ulrey

william.ulrey@idt.net

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