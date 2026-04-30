KBS Builders Awarded $4.2 Million Contract for New Hampshire Multifamily Construction Project

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR; STRRP) (“Star” or the “Company”), formerly Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON and HSONP), a diversified holding company, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, KBS Builders, Inc. (“KBS”), has signed a $4.2 million contract to manufacture a multifamily housing project in New Hampshire, further strengthening its growing footprint across the New England region.

The $4.2 million contract covers the manufacturing of 36 modules for the construction of six 2-unit buildings totaling 26,088 square feet as part of a residential assisted living facility in New Hampshire. Leveraging KBS’s advanced modular construction capabilities, the project is designed to achieve net-zero energy efficiency, while delivering high-quality housing with shorter construction timelines and enhanced sustainability. Production is expected to commence in May, with delivery to be completed in the third quarter of 2026.

Jeff Eberwein, CEO of Star, noted, “We are proud to win another multifamily contract in New England, reinforcing our strong market presence in the region as well as the continued confidence our customers place in KBS’s multifamily modular solutions. This project further highlights KBS’s unique capabilities and deep expertise in delivering energy-efficient housing using advanced building envelope systems, high-performance insulation, and efficient mechanical systems aligned with net-zero energy objectives. Also, KBS’s selection reflects a proven track record of executing complex projects on time and on budget. We believe favorable demographic trends, ongoing housing shortages, and growing demand for sustainable solutions will continue to drive long-term growth in modular construction.”

KBS Builders has established itself as a leader in modular construction, providing customized solutions for multifamily, workforce housing, student housing, and hospitality sectors. By combining precision manufacturing with streamlined logistics and installation processes, KBS enables developers to accelerate project timelines while maintaining consistent quality and cost control.

About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company that seeks to build long-term shareholder value by acquiring, managing, and growing businesses with strong fundamentals and market opportunities. Its current structure comprises four divisions: Building Solutions, Business Services, Energy Services, and Investments. For more information visit www.starequity.com.

On August 22, 2025, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Star Operating Companies, Inc. (“Star Operating”, formerly known as Star Equity Holdings, Inc.), pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of May 21, 2025 (the “Merger Agreement”), by and among the Company, Star Operating and HSON Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (“Merger Sub”). Upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Merger Agreement, on August 22, 2025, at the effective time of the merger pursuant to the Merger Agreement (the “Merger”), Merger Sub merged with and into Star Operating, with Star Operating continuing as the surviving corporation of the Merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Effective September 5, 2025, the Company changed (i) its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. and (ii) its trading symbol on Nasdaq to STRR and STRRP.

Building Solutions

The Building Solutions division operates in three niches: (i) modular building manufacturing; (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply distribution operations; and (iii) glue-laminated timber (glulam) column, beam, and truss manufacturing.

Business Services

The Business Services division provides flexible and scalable recruitment solutions to a global clientele, servicing organizations at all levels, from entry-level positions to the C-suite. The division focuses on mid-market and enterprise organizations worldwide, partnering consultatively with talent acquisition, HR, and procurement leaders to build diverse, high-impact teams and drive business success.

Energy Services

The Energy Services division engages in the rental, sale, and repair of downhole tools used in the oil and gas, geothermal, mining, and water-well industries.

Investments

The Investments division manages and finances the Company’s real estate assets as well as its investment positions in private and public companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release that are not statements of historical fact are hereby identified as “forward-looking statements” for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking Statements include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including plans or objectives relating to acquisitions and related integration, development of commercially viable products, novel technologies, and modern applicable services, (ii) projections of income (including income/loss), EBITDA, earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, free cash flow (FCF), capital expenditures, cost reductions, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the future financial performance of the Company or acquisition targets and (iv) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described above. Moreover, forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions on the Company’s part. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “plan”, “should”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “will be”, “will continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events, or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described above as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the substantial amount of debt of the Company and the Company’s ability to repay or refinance it or incur additional debt in the future; the Company’s need for a significant amount of cash to service and repay the debt and to pay dividends on the Company’s preferred stock; the restrictions contained in the debt agreements that limit the discretion of management in operating the business; legal, regulatory, political and economic risks in markets and public health crises that reduce economic activity and cause restrictions on operations (including the recent coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak); the length of time associated with servicing customers; losses of significant contracts or failure to get potential contracts being discussed; disruptions in the relationship with third party vendors; accounts receivable turnover; insufficient cash flows and resulting lack of liquidity; the Company's inability to expand the Company's business; unfavorable changes in the extensive governmental legislation and regulations governing healthcare providers and the provision of healthcare services and the competitive impact of such changes (including unfavorable changes to reimbursement policies); high costs of regulatory compliance; the liability and compliance costs regarding environmental regulations; the underlying condition of the technology support industry; the lack of product diversification; development and introduction of new technologies and intense competition in the healthcare industry; existing or increased competition; risks to the price and volatility of the Company’s common stock and preferred stock; stock volatility and in liquidity; risks to preferred stockholders of not receiving dividends and risks to the Company’s ability to pursue growth opportunities if the Company continues to pay dividends according to the terms of the Company’s preferred stock; the Company’s ability to execute on its business strategy (including any cost reduction plans); the Company’s failure to realize expected benefits of restructuring and cost-cutting actions; the Company’s ability to preserve and monetize its net operating losses; risks associated with the Company’s possible pursuit of acquisitions; the Company’s ability to consummate successful acquisitions and execute related integration, as well as factors related to the Company’s business including economic and financial market conditions generally and economic conditions in the Company’s markets; failure to keep pace with evolving technologies and difficulties integrating technologies; system failures; losses of key management personnel and the inability to attract and retain highly qualified management and personnel in the future; and the continued demand for and market acceptance of the Company’s services. For a detailed discussion of cautionary statements and risks that may affect the Company’s future results of operations and financial results, please refer to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. This release reflects management’s views as of the date presented.

All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For more information contact:

The Equity Group

Lena Cati

Senior Vice President

212-836-9611

lcati@theequitygroup.com