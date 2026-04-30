Forge Nano to Showcase Industry-Leading Semiconductor ALD Coating Capabilities, Including 1000:1 High Aspect Ratio Innovation, to Leading Fabs in Malaysia

Technical conference to host local Malaysian industry leaders, partners and semiconductor innovators

To showcase technical data across a range of advanced applications, including photonics, RF and MEMS devices, advanced packaging and power semiconductors

DENVER, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forge Nano, Inc., a leading U.S. based semiconductor equipment and advanced materials company pioneering Atomic Layer Deposition (“ALD”) technology for artificial intelligence (“AI”)-era chip manufacturing and defense battery applications, which has signed an agreement to merge with Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II Co. (“Archimedes II”) (NASDAQ: ATII), today announced a technical semiconductor seminar hosted in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The event, taking place on May 6th from 3-5 pm at Sofitel in Kuala Lumpur, will showcase technical data on Forge Nano’s highly conformal coatings that can allow manufacturers to produce devices that were previously impractical or impossible to scale.

Malaysia has established itself as a critical node in the global semiconductor supply chain, ranking among the world’s top exporters and accounting for roughly 13% of global assembly, testing and packaging with a fast-growing push into higher-value front-end manufacturing. The ecosystem is anchored by major multinational players such as Intel, Infineon, AMD, Broadcom, NXP and Micron, alongside local firms like SilTerra, Unisem and Inari.

“Our goal is not just to deliver a tool, but to become a long-term partner in our customers’ manufacturing journey,” said Wyman Fang, Chief Operating Officer at Forge Nano. “By combining advanced technology with localized support and disciplined execution, we are helping enable the next wave of semiconductor innovation.”

As global demand for AI, high-performance computing and photonics accelerates, semiconductor manufacturers are facing increasing pressure to deliver higher performance, greater efficiency and more complex device architectures. Industry leaders now recognize that manufacturing capability is the primary constraint to enabling next-generation technologies.

Forge Nano recently announced a major technical milestone demonstrating high-speed ALD coatings capable of conformally covering structures with aspect ratios up to 1000:1.

This breakthrough, performed on production-representative wafers supplied by C2MI, highlights the company’s ability to uniformly coat some of the most extreme three-dimensional features in semiconductor devices, overcoming the limits of conventional deposition techniques, while maintaining production-relevant throughput. The achievement underscores the potential of Forge Nano’s ALD platform technology to enable next-generation architectures in advanced packaging, memory and photonics, where increasingly complex geometries demand both precision and scalability.

As part of its global expansion, Forge Nano is building a production-ready ecosystem in Asia, with a focus on local partnerships, service infrastructure, and supply chain support. This regional strategy is designed to accelerate adoption and provide customers with the operational support required for long-term success.

Forge Nano’s technical semiconductor conference comes on the heels of its recently announced plan to go public through a merger with Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II, a transaction that values Forge Nano at approximately $1.2 billion on a pre-money, pre-merger basis. The transaction expected to result in a NASDAQ listing under the ticker “NANO” following an expected closing in the second half of 2026.

For information on the upcoming conference, please email Wyman Fang, Chief Operating Officer of Forge Nano at wfang@forgenano.com.

ABOUT FORGE NANO

Forge Nano is a leading U.S. based semiconductor equipment and advanced materials company pioneering Atomic Layer Deposition (“ALD”) technology for AI-era chip manufacturing and defense battery applications via its platform technology, Atomic ArmorÔ. Atomic ArmorÔ is a scalable, adaptable nano-scale coating system that strengthens America’s most critical systems – at the atomic level. The superior surface coatings produced by Forge Nano’s Atomic Armor™ process allows partners to unlock peak performance. Learn more at https://www.forgenano.com.

Contacts:

Media Contact

Will McKenna

Brand Communications Director, Forge Nano

wmckenna@forgenano.com

Investor Relations Contact

Bryan Baritot

Alliance Advisors IR

ForgeNanoIR@allianceadvisors.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8bc4e8a6-2961-43dc-aaad-a442e2a74b4d