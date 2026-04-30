Alto Ingredients, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 6, 2026

PEKIN, Ill., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) a producer and distributor of renewable fuels, essential ingredients and specialty alcohols, announced it will release its first quarter 2026 financial results after the close of market on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will also deliver prepared remarks via webcast followed by a question-and-answer session. How to participate:

To listen to the webcast, visit the Alto Ingredients website.

To receive a dial-in number and unique PIN for the conference call by email, register here.

To dial directly twenty minutes prior to the scheduled call time, dial (833) 630-0017 domestically and (412) 317-1806 internationally. Please ask to join Alto Ingredients.



The webcast will be archived for replay on the Alto Ingredients website for one year.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) produces and distributes renewable fuel, essential ingredients and specialty alcohols. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Media and Company IR Contact:

Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755

Investorrelations@altoingredients.com

IR Agency Contact:

Jody Burfening, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations, 212-838-3777

Investorrelations@altoingredients.com