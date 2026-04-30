Pulp and Paper Market Projected to Exceed USD 428.87 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pulp and Paper Market was valued at USD 363.41 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 428.87 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 1.67% from 2026 to 2035.

The Pulp and Paper Market is growing due to increasing demand for packaging, tissue, and specialty paper driven by e-commerce, retail, and hygiene sectors. Growth is aided by rising urbanization, industrialization, and paper consumption in emerging economies.

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The U.S. Pulp and Paper Market was valued at USD 65.41 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 73.77 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 1.21% from 2026 to 2035. The growing need for packaging, tissue, and specialty paper; increased e-commerce activity; adoption of sustainable paper; and technological developments in production and recycling processes across industrial and consumer sectors are all contributing factors to the growth of the U.S. pulp and paper market.

Rapid Growth in Packaging and Tissue Demand to Boost Market Growth Globally

The need for packaging paper and tissue goods is being driven by an increase in e-commerce, urbanization, and disposable income. To increase production, industries are switching to sustainable paper alternatives in place of plastics. In industries including food service, medicine, and hygiene products, specialty sheets are becoming more popular. The efficiency and quality of production are improved by technological advancements in the pulping, bleaching, and finishing processes. Growth is supported by recycling programs and laws that promote environmentally friendly packaging. Over the course of the forecast period, the global pulp and paper market is expected to grow steadily due to ongoing industrialization and growing consumer awareness of biodegradable alternatives.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Raw Material

Wood-Based Pulp dominated with 57% share in 2025 due to its abundant availability, high-quality fiber, and strong demand from packaging, printing, and tissue industries. Recycled Paper segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 due to increasing environmental awareness, rising demand for sustainable packaging, and regulatory support for eco-friendly materials.

By Manufacturing Process

Chemical Pulping dominated with 52% share in 2025 as it offers high-strength fibers, consistent quality, and efficiency for large-scale paper production. Recycled Fiber Processing segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 due to increasing focus on sustainability and circular economy practices.

By Product Type

Packaging Paper dominated with 38% share in 2025 and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 due to high demand from e-commerce, food and beverage, and consumer goods industries.

By Application

Packaging dominated with 42% share in 2025 and is also segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 as industries increasingly rely on paper-based materials for shipping, storage, and product protection.

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Regional Insights:

Due to fast industrialization, urbanization, and the growth of the packaging and printing industries, Asia Pacific dominated the pulp and paper market in 2025 with the largest revenue share of almost 49%. Market adoption is further fueled by strong demand from the publishing, FMCG, and e-commerce sectors, a plentiful supply of raw materials, and supporting government regulations for sustainable paper manufacturing.

North America in the Pulp and Paper Market is witnessing steady growth due to established industrial and packaging sectors. High demand for printing, tissue, and specialty papers, coupled with adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies and sustainable practices, supports market expansion.

Key Companies:

International Paper Company

Stora Enso Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Suzano S.A.

Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited

Oji Holdings Corporation

Smurfit Kappa Group

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

DS Smith Plc

Mondi Group plc

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

WestRock Company

Packaging Corporation of America

Sappi Limited

Resolute Forest Products Inc.

Daio Paper Corporation

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited

Norske Skog ASA

Recent Developments:

2025: Stora Enso launched UKP Nova E, an unbleached kraft pulp grade designed for electrical insulation papers, offering low conductivity and high mechanical strength with a ~30% lower carbon footprint than bleached alternatives.

2025: Suzano co-launched the “World Environment Rare Animal Species Series” carbon-neutral notebook in Chengdu, China, certified under ISO 14068-1. The notebook is made from 100% virgin eucalyptus pulp and maintains carbon neutrality across its full life cycle.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Production Efficiency & Yield Metrics – helps you evaluate manufacturing performance through capacity utilization, in-house vs. outsourced production, and process efficiency benchmarks.

– helps you evaluate manufacturing performance through capacity utilization, in-house vs. outsourced production, and process efficiency benchmarks. Raw Material Sourcing & Supply Chain Insights – helps you understand sourcing dependencies, lead times, pricing trends, and supply chain bottlenecks across key regions.

– helps you understand sourcing dependencies, lead times, pricing trends, and supply chain bottlenecks across key regions. Energy & Environmental Performance Metrics – helps you assess sustainability through energy consumption, renewable energy adoption, water usage, and emissions per production unit.

– helps you assess sustainability through energy consumption, renewable energy adoption, water usage, and emissions per production unit. Product Mix & Application Analysis – helps you identify demand distribution across paper grades, applications, and the growing adoption of recycled and eco-friendly products.

– helps you identify demand distribution across paper grades, applications, and the growing adoption of recycled and eco-friendly products. Pricing & Global Trade Analysis – helps you track pricing trends, regional price volatility, and import-export dynamics shaping the competitive market landscape.

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