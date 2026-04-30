Check-Cap ($MBAI) Advances NASDAQ Listing for MBody AI Merger

Company receives and responds to Nasdaq listing review comments; merger close on-track for first half of 2026





ISFIYA, Israel and LAS VEGAS, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check-Cap Ltd. (“Check-Cap” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: $MBAI) today announced that Nasdaq has completed its initial review of the listing application submitted in connection with its proposed merger with MBody AI Corp. (“MBody AI”). Nasdaq provided the Company with a Supplemental Information Request Form, and the Company has submitted responses to all questions.

Key Highlights

Nasdaq has completed its initial review of the Company’s listing application; Check-Cap Ltd. (Nasdaq: $MBAI) has submitted responses to all questions in the Supplemental Information Request Form.

Originally submitted on February 24, 2026, the listing application is among the final regulatory steps before the combined company can commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The merger with MBody AI Corp. has been approved by shareholders and remains on track to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Check-Cap Ltd. filed its 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F on April 27, 2026 and believes it will be shelf-eligible as of May 1, 2026.

The review cycle is a standard part of the Nasdaq listing process and reflects continued progress toward closing the transaction and bringing MBody AI to the public markets, as Check-Cap Ltd. (Nasdaq: $MBAI) simultaneously advances its commercial deployment footprint across enterprise customers.

The listing progress follows recent commercial milestones, including MBody AI’s expansion of deployments with a Fortune 500 operator, where initial pilot programs have converted into multi-location deployments and subsequent expansion orders. These developments reflect a consistent pattern of enterprise adoption driven by performance in live operating environments.

Originally submitted on February 24, 2026, the Nasdaq listing application is one of the final regulatory steps required before the combined company can commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market

Transaction Update

The proposed business combination between Check-Cap Ltd. and MBody AI Corp. has already been approved by shareholders and remains on track to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

“We are seeing strong alignment between commercial momentum and capital markets progress,” said John Fowler, Chief Executive Officer of MBody AI. “As deployments scale across enterprise customers, we are moving with urgency to complete this process and provide public market investors access to a business that is already operating and expanding in real environments.”



“Responding to Nasdaq’s review comments is a meaningful step in this process,” said David Lontini, Chairman of the Board and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Check-Cap. “The Board remains focused on completing each remaining step in a disciplined way and on delivering this transaction for our shareholders.”

On April 27, 2026, Check-Cap Ltd. (Nasdaq: $MBAI) filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2025. With this filing, the Company has satisfied the 12-month timely reporting requirement under Form F-3 and believes it will be eligible to file a registration statement on Form F-3 utilizing the baby shelf instructions as of May 1, 2026



Learn more about MBody AI’s growth trajectory at https://ir.mbody.ai

Quick Facts

Issuer Check-Cap Ltd. (Nasdaq: $MBAI) Operating subsidiary post-merger MBody AI Corp. Announcement Submitted responses to Nasdaq listing review comments Listing application originally filed February 24, 2026 Form 20-F filed April 27, 2026 (fiscal year ended December 31, 2025) Anticipated eligibility to file baby shelf F-3 May 1, 2026 Expected merger close First half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions Investor Relations contact ir@mbody.ai MBody AI investor site https://ir.mbody.ai Check-Cap investor site https://ir.check-capltd.com



About Check-Cap Ltd.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: $MBAI) is a technology company executing a strategic transformation through its shareholder-approved merger with MBody AI Corp. Upon completion, Check-Cap expects to become a publicly traded leader in embodied artificial intelligence, delivering enterprise-grade AI orchestration for robotic systems across hospitality, gaming, and commercial real estate operations. The merger is targeted to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

About MBody AI Corp.

MBody AI Corp. (NASDAQ: $MBAI) is a hardware-agnostic enterprise robotics platform that deploys and manages autonomous robot workforces for hospitality, gaming, and commercial real estate operators. The company’s proprietary MBody AI Orchestrator manages diverse robot fleets across sites and use cases under long-term subscription agreements. MBody AI counts leading Fortune 500 operators among its customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements made in graphics, images, headlines, and other visual elements of this release, including any references or imagery suggesting a future Nasdaq listing. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which include, among others, statements regarding the completion and timing of the merger with MBody AI, the anticipated Nasdaq listing and commencement of trading, the Company's ability to maintain continued compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, the expected benefits of the merger, MBody AI's technology roadmap and commercial scaling, the Company's beliefs about market and technology trends, the anticipated growth of the embodied AI market, the future operations and positioning of the combined company, the anticipated use or non-use of the equity line of credit facility with ARC Group International Inc., the expected timeline for closing the merger, the Company's expected eligibility to file a registration statement on Form F-3 utilizing the baby shelf instructions, and the Company's ability to access the public capital markets thereunder. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current intentions, beliefs, and expectations regarding future events. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the satisfaction of closing conditions, the ability to complete the merger on the anticipated timeline or at all, the ability to receive Nasdaq approval of the Company's initial listing application, satisfy all initial listing requirements, and commence trading on Nasdaq, none of which is assured, integration risks, customer concentration risks, market conditions, the Company's ability to satisfy the eligibility requirements for Form F-3 (including the baby shelf instructions) and limitations on the amount of securities that may be sold thereunder, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that the Company will receive Nasdaq approval or that trading on Nasdaq will commence on the anticipated timeline or at all. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

MZ Group North America

Shannon Devine / Jamie Kirchen

ir@mbody.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e700d1b3-fd2a-4516-a741-1cbaed1fe31b