Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VS) Signs Additional Agreement with Texas Rangers Following Renewal of Partnership Through 2026 Major League Baseball Season

The partnership renewal agreement signed earlier extends a 5-year collaboration focused on the deployment of Versus Systems’ Filter Fan Cam technology, allowing fans to appear on stadium video boards with branded filters, overlays, and real-time visual effects.

The system creates interactive fan engagement opportunities for teams and brands, with updated technology that includes a new C++ tracking engine, improved face detection, and reduced latency.

The additional agreement expands the scope of Versus’ Filter Fan Cam deployment, increasing the volume and variety of Augmented Reality AR fan experiences available to Rangers’ audiences.

The partnership and additional agreement highlight Versus’ strategy of monetizing audience participation across sports and entertainment venues.

MIAMI, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS), a leading provider of gamification and audience engagement technology, has renewed its technology partnership with the Texas Rangers, allowing the club to continue using the company’s Filter Fan Cam platform during home games through the 2026 Major League Baseball season (https://nnw.fm/TGmmv).

The agreement extends a collaboration that has been in place for five years and includes the deployment of an upgraded version of the platform at the Rangers’ home venue, Globe Life Field. The system enables fans attending games to see themselves on the stadium’s main video board with branded digital filters, animated overlays, and other real-time visual effects.

For Versus, the continued deployment of the technology offers a test case for how gamification and digital engagement tools can translate into audience participation and potential sponsorship revenue during live sporting events.

The newest iteration of the Filter Fan Cam introduces several performance upgrades aimed at improving reliability and responsiveness in large venues. The platform now integrates a high-performance tracking engine written in C++ that detects and tracks faces in real time. That information feeds into the Unity game engine, allowing digital filters and effects to stay aligned with fans as they appear on the video board.

Additional improvements include a new camera driver capable of operating at 60 frames per second, which reduces latency and produces smoother visual interactions during live broadcasts inside the stadium.

The system also incorporates improved facial tracking across larger crowds, stronger filter stability and a new dynamic face-paint feature that allows teams to display themed or team-colored graphics over fans’ faces.

The upgrades are intended to help teams create more reliable interactive segments during games while allowing prospective sponsors to integrate branded elements into the experience.

Versus has positioned Filter Fan Cam as a hybrid marketing and engagement tool. When fans appear on the stadium screen with branded filters or themed overlays, teams can integrate sponsors into the visuals. That creates a form of digital advertising inventory tied directly to fan participation.

The system can also generate social media amplification when fans record the video board moments and share them online. This combination of participation and brand exposure is intended to help teams create new forms of sponsor activation inside stadiums.

Luis Goldner, Chief Executive Officer of Versus Systems, said the company has focused its recent development efforts on improving the speed and precision of the platform.

“Renewing our longstanding partnership with the Texas Rangers reflects the confidence our partners have in our technology and marks the beginning of the next evolution of our innovative technology,” said Goldner. “We have made meaningful investments to enhance the speed, stability, and precision of our Filter Fan Cam, delivering a higher-quality, real-time engagement experience. As we continue optimizing our platform, our focus is on driving deeper fan interaction and translating that engagement into stronger, measurable revenue growth for Versus.”

The Rangers have used Versus’ technology for several seasons, incorporating it into the entertainment programming that runs between innings and during breaks in play. Chris DeRuyscher, Vice President of Ballpark Entertainment for the team, said the system has helped create memorable moments for fans attending games. He noted that the Rangers plan to continue exploring and expanding the interactive experience as the upgraded platform rolls out during the 2026 season. “We’re excited to keep building with Versus as they continue bringing new energy and interactive experiences to our home games,” he said.

A new agreement has also been signed, calling for the production of more AR Filter Fan Cam filters for the Rangers, part of a new SOW (Statement of Work) agreement, and a continued rollout of their in-stadium interactive fan filter experience.

Live entertainment programming inside sports venues has increasingly become a focus for teams seeking to enhance the in-person experience and differentiate stadium attendance from watching games at home. Interactive displays, mobile integrations and augmented visuals are now common elements in modern stadium production.

Versus Systems’ technology portfolio extends beyond in-stadium activations. The company describes its core business as a gamification platform that allows brands and content creators to embed games and reward systems into media experiences. Through its proprietary rewards engine, advertisers can place prizes or branded items within games or digital experiences. Participants compete to win those rewards, creating interactive fan engagement opportunities.

The system can operate across multiple digital environments, including mobile applications, console games, PC gaming platforms and streaming media content. Brands effectively pay to integrate rewards or products into those experiences, while players participate for the chance to win prizes.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems (Nasdaq: VS) is a leading provider of gamification and audience engagement technology. Its platform enables brands, teams, and entertainment partners to create rewarding interactive experiences that transform how they connect with consumers worldwide.

For more information on Versus Systems and its engagement technologies, visit versussystems.com .

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