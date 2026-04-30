Camp Southern Ground Announces Culinary Partnership with Chef Hadi Rabai of The BeiRut for Farm + Table Homegrown Supper on May 21, 2026

Fayetteville, Georgia, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camp Southern Ground is proud to announce a special culinary partnership with Chef Hadi Rabai, owner of The BeiRut in Peachtree City, for its upcoming Farm + Table Homegrown Supper on May 21, 2026.

This one-night-only event will bring together the bold, vibrant flavors of Chef Rabai’s Lebanese and Mediterranean cuisine with the fresh, seasonal ingredients grown and sourced locally at Camp Southern Ground’s organic farm. In collaboration with the camp’s culinary team, led by Executive Chef Collins Woods, Chef Rabai will craft a unique menu that blends global inspiration with Southern roots – creating an unforgettable dining experience under the stars.

Camp Southern Ground, located in Fayetteville, Georgia, is dedicated to helping every child feel a sense of belonging and every veteran thrive beyond military service. Central to this mission is a commitment to serving farm-fresh, nutrient-dense meals – fueling the body, supporting mental health, and reinforcing habits that lead to long-term well-being. At its core is a deep belief in the power of community, brought to life through gatherings like the Farm + Table Homegrown Supper Series.

“Farm + Table is more than just a meal, it’s a reflection of who we are,” said Megan King, Camp Southern Ground’s Chief Development & Strategy Officer. “We believe in the power of bringing people together. Around the table, we build community, share stories, and create opportunities that help us continue serving kids, veterans, and families in meaningful ways.”

Guests attending the May 21 supper can expect an immersive evening that includes cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, a tour of the camp’s organic farm, and a thoughtfully curated, chef-driven dinner. The experience is designed to celebrate the connection between food, land, and community, while supporting the life-changing programs offered at Camp Southern Ground.

Chef Rabai, whose restaurant The BeiRut has become a standout in the local dining scene, brings a passion for bold flavors and cultural storytelling through food. His collaboration with Camp Southern Ground highlights a shared commitment to hospitality, connection, and creating memorable experiences.

“At the heart of what we do is bringing people together, and Camp Southern Ground shares that same spirit,” said Rabai. “I’m grateful to be part of an evening that celebrates community, connection, and giving back.”

More than just a culinary event, the Farm + Table Homegrown Supper serves as an important fundraiser, helping to ensure Camp Southern Ground can continue providing transformative experiences for children, veterans, and military families year-round.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the May 21 event are now available. To learn more or reserve your seat at the table, visit campsouthernground.org/farmandtable.

MORE ABOUT CAMP SOUTHERN GROUND

Founded by Grammy Award-winning musician Zac Brown, Camp Southern Ground is a world-class facility in Fayetteville, Georgia – just 30 miles south of Atlanta – dedicated to serving youth and veterans.

During the summer months, Camp Southern Ground is an inclusive, residential camp serving children of different backgrounds and abilities. Throughout the rest of the year, the campus is dedicated to serving veterans. These Warrior programs, provided at no cost to participants, help veterans and their families find community, direction, purpose, and support to thrive in life after military service. For more information, please visit campsouthernground.org.

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