Defiance ETFs Announces Ticker Symbol Change for Defiance Connective Technologies ETF

MIAMI, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs today announced that the ticker symbol for the Defiance Connective Technologies ETF will change from “SIXG” to “UFOX,” effective at market open on April 30, 2026. The Fund will continue to trade on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol, UFOX.

The ticker symbol change does not affect the Fund's investment objective, expense ratio, CUSIP, or distribution policy; however, on the same effective date, the methodology of the Fund's underlying index — the BlueStar® Connective Technologies Index — will be updated to add Satellite Communications and Space Industry Companies as a distinct category within the Index, alongside Connective Technology Companies. As a result, the Fund's portfolio holdings and sector exposures may differ from those prior to the change.

Shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with this change. Existing shares of SIXG will automatically be reflected as UFOX in shareholder accounts as of the effective date. These changes were disclosed in supplements to the Fund's Summary Prospectus, Prospectus, and Statement of Additional Information filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including a supplement filed on February 11, 2026.

About the Defiance Connective Technologies ETF

The Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (formerly SIXG; effective April 30, 2026: UFOX) seeks to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the BlueStar® Connective Technologies Index. The Index tracks the performance of U.S.-listed Connective Technology Companies and Satellite Communications and Space Industry Companies, as determined by MarketVector Indexes GmbH. Connective Technology Companies offer hardware, software, or services related to the rollout of 5G or 6G networks or other connective technologies. Satellite Communications and Space Industry Companies are companies whose products or services are instrumental in satellite communications and the space industry.

Standardized Performance (Avg Annualized)

As of 03/31/2026 YTD 1 Month 3 Months 1 Year 5 Years Since Inception Fund Nav 6.98%

1.24%

6.98%

61.30%

15.49%

16.55%

Market Price 6.95%

1.27%

6.95%

61.40%

15.46%

16.54%





The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling 833.333.9383. Short term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the fund’s future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns. Market price is the price at which shares in the ETF can be bought or sold on the exchanges during trading hours, while the net asset value (NAV) represents the value of each share’s portion of the fund’s underlying assets and cash at the end of the trading day.

Expense Ratio: 0.30%

Inception Date: 03/04/19

About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance is at the forefront of ETF innovation. Defiance is a leading ETF issuer specializing in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs. Our first-mover leveraged single-stock ETFs empower investors to take amplified positions in high-growth companies, providing precise leverage exposure without the need to open a margin account.

Media Contact:

Sylvia Jablonski

info@defianceetfs.com

833.333.9383

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Fund holdings and sector allocations are subject to change at any time and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any security.

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company. Please read carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectus can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. High ratings do not assure favorable performance.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. The Fund is not actively managed and would not sell a security due to current or projected under performance unless that security is removed from the Index or is required upon a reconstitution of the Index.

Concentration Risk: A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country may be subject to a higher degree of risk than a more diversified portfolio.

Foreign Securities Risk: Investments in foreign securities involve certain risks including risk of loss due to foreign currency fluctuations or to political or economic instability. This risk is magnified in emerging markets.

Small/Mid-Cap Risk: Small and mid-cap companies are subject to greater and more unpredictable price changes than securities of large-cap companies.

Information Technology Sector Risk: The value of stocks of information technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology is particularly vulnerable to rapid changes in technology product cycles, rapid product obsolescence, government regulation and competition, both domestically and internationally, including competition from foreign competitors with lower production costs. Stocks of information technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology, especially those of smaller, less-seasoned companies, tend to be more volatile than the overall market.

Satellite Communications and Space Industry Risk: Companies engaged in satellite communications and the space industry may be significantly impacted by rapid technological advancement, intense competition from new entrants (including governments and the private sector), reliance on government demand and regulatory authorizations (including orbital position and spectrum allocation), launch and operational risks, and dependence on patent and intellectual property rights.

The ‘BlueStar® Connective Technologies Index™’ is the exclusive property of MarketVector Indexes GmbH. BlueStar® is a trademark of MarketVector Indexes GmbH and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by Defiance ETFs LLC. Products based on the BlueStar® Connective Technologies Index™ are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MarketVector Indexes GmbH, and MarketVector Indexes GmbH makes no representation regarding the advisability of trading in such product(s). It is not possible to invest directly in an index. The Defiance Connective Technologies ETF emphasizes securities whose products and services are predominantly tied to the development of 5G or 6G networks, other connective technologies, and satellite communications and space industry companies. The fund does this by tracking The BlueStar® Connective Technologies Index™. The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index.

Total return represents changes to the NAV and accounts for distributions from the fund.

Median 30 Day Spread is a calculation of Fund’s median bid-ask spread, expressed as a percentage rounded to the nearest hundredth, computed by: identifying the Fund’s national best bid and national best offer as of the end of each 10 second interval during each trading day of the last 30 calendar days; dividing the difference between each such bid and offer by the midpoint of the national best bid and national best offer; and identifying the median of those values.

Diversification does not ensure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market.

Commissions may be charged on trades.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Sylvia Jablonski

info@defianceetfs.com

833.333.9383

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f30ac4f-33cf-4acf-8b58-9701588e79f0