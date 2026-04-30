BrandPilot AI Selected by National Canadian Grocery Retailer to Drive Advertising Efficiency at Scale

TORONTO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) (“BrandPilot” or the “Company”), a performance marketing technology company focused on improving efficiency in digital advertising, today announced that a national Canadian grocery retailer has selected BrandPilot’s technology for a rollout across select digital campaigns.

The work will focus on improving the quality of campaign signals, increasing audience precision, and enabling more efficient allocation of marketing spend across automated advertising channels. By addressing inefficiencies at the data and execution level, BrandPilot’s platform is designed to support more consistent and reliable performance outcomes at scale.

“Grocery retail operates on high volumes where even small inefficiencies can have a meaningful impact on performance,” said Brandon Mina, Chief Executive Officer of BrandPilot AI. “This selection reflects a broader shift among large retailers toward solutions that provide clearer visibility into performance and support more disciplined, data-driven decision-making. As automation increases, confidence in the underlying data becomes critical.”

Mr. Mina added, “Our platform is built to improve the quality of the inputs that drive campaign performance. By helping marketers isolate and remove low-quality signals, we enable more accurate optimization and more efficient use of marketing budgets.”

The Company notes that this initiative represents an early-stage deployment and that no material commercial agreement has been announced. The scope of work is limited, and commercial terms and potential financial impact have not yet been determined.

Management further notes that references to expansion within the retail vertical and engagement with national and enterprise-scale organizations reflect early-stage discussions, evaluations, and limited deployments, and should not be interpreted as indicative of confirmed revenue.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising for global enterprise brands. The Company’s core capabilities include AdAi, which eliminates cannibalistic branded search spend that inflates costs without driving incremental value; ClickRadar™, which compiles forensic bot-detection reports to reclaim refunds associated with invalid traffic; and SearchIQ™, which enables brands to measure and optimize their presence across generative AI search platforms.

BrandPilot is purpose-built to address structural challenges in modern digital advertising, where increasing automation and scale can reduce transparency and accountability. Operating as an independent performance and validation layer, the Company helps enterprises recover wasted budgets, restore data integrity, and gain clearer visibility into how advertising dollars are spent so performance can be improved with greater confidence.

CONTACT INFORMATION

BrandPilot AI

Brandon Mina

Chief Executive Officer

+1-888-960-2724

ir@brandpilot.ai

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BPAI. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “projects”, “plans” and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, BPAI’s strategic plans, including statements regarding the use of the Company’s technology by a national Canadian grocery retailer, the potential expansion of such use, and the Company’s efforts to grow its enterprise pipeline and expand adoption of its performance-based advertising solutions, are all considered forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. BPAI assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to successfully execute and expand the use of its technology as described herein; the potential conversion of such relationships into broader commercial arrangements; the effectiveness of the Company’s technology in improving advertising efficiency and performance in live environments; the growth and size of the digital advertising market; changes to major advertising platforms or policies; competitive pressures in AI-powered marketing solutions; and the Company’s ability to achieve its proposed business objectives. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.