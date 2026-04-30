JETOUR x Paula Scher: Redefining Premium Through Design Sovereignty

BEIJING, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today's premium automotive market, the competition has shifted. While critical configurations, such as powertrain, chassis, and electric powertrain systems can be refined and perfected in a relatively short time. However, what truly enables a premium brand to stand out, achieve global breakthrough, and build long-term competitive barriers is far more than mere hardware accumulation. It comes from cultural resonance and distinct expression of visual identity.

To break through the global noise and build a lasting competitive moat, a brand must move beyond "stacking hardware" and start distilling its soul. At Auto China 2026, the G700 delivered a definitive answer to the industry's homogenization. By partnering with World's Top Design Master Paula Scher to architect the visual identity of the G series, JETOUR isn't just updating its look. It's undergoing a strategic evolution.





A Meeting of Minds: Global Vision Meets Brand Ambition

As the masterpiece of G series, G700 undertakes the brand’s strategic mission of premium upgrading and global expansion. The G series holds that "premium" is not a sprint but a marathon requiring steady, ground-up development, a core philosophy that underpins its in-depth collaboration with Paula Scher. A legendary designer behind iconic visual identities for global giants including Coca-Cola and Citibank, Scher specializes in converting abstract brand concepts into highly recognizable symbolic visual assets. The G series’ substantial investment in polishing its foundational visual system with top-tier masters demonstrates its resolve to build a world-class premium off-road icon via the G700.

This collaboration marks Paula Scher’s first in-depth partnership with an automotive brand in her career. As a distinguished designer whose works are collected by the influential Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), this exclusive cooperation carries extraordinary industry weight and recognition. Scher selected JETOUR for the unique "vitality" of the G700 that conventional industrial products lack. She views the G700 not merely as a high-performance vehicle, but a cultural bridge linking premium experience and rugged wild exploration. The G series’ persistent pursuit of brand design essence perfectly aligns with her core belief of "changing the world through design", and their shared adherence to Brand Long-termism forms the core of this cooperation.

"The Ridges of Steel": A Visual Language of Power

The centerpiece of this co-creation is the "Ridge of Steel", a core symbol designed by Scher. It's a masterclass in minimalist power, transcending cultural barriers to communicate strength and exploration. This visual unity gives the G700 an innate "premiumness" that is impossible to replicate. Supporting this icon is a bespoke typeface tailored specifically for the G series. Following the same logic as the "Ridge of Steel", the font uses disciplined geometric lines to balance power with order. In Scher's philosophy, a typeface isn't an isolated graphic — it's an extension of the car's physical lines and silhouette. Together, they form a cohesive visual language that gives the G700 a unique global identity.





From "Being Seen" to "Being Understood"

The infusion of Paula Scher's systematic design philosophy is, at its core, a reconstruction of how G series speaks to the world. This partnership provides more than just an aesthetic endorsement. It facilitates a critical leap in G series' global journey: the transition from visibility to understanding. As Paula Scher believes, elite design isn't about chasing temporary fame, it's about building long-term cognitive dominance. For G series, this is the blueprint for the future: a premium off-road brand breaking boundaries, defining premium through design, fostering value recognition through aesthetic excellence, and steadfastly advancing onto the global stage.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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