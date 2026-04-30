Primech Holdings Awarded Two Multi-Year Industrial Cleaning Contracts in Singapore Totaling Approximately US$3.45 Million

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) (“Primech” or the “Company”), a Singapore-based provider of integrated facility services, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiaries, Maint-Kleen Pte Ltd and Primech A & P Pte Ltd, have been awarded two separate three-year cleaning service contracts within Singapore’s industrial sector. The combined estimated contract value is approximately US$3.45 million (approximately S$4.66 million), to be recognized over the contract terms.

Contract Details

Maint-Kleen Pte Ltd has secured a three-year contract valued at approximately US$1.4 million to deliver ongoing cleaning services across industrial property sites, supporting recurring, high-frequency service requirements.

Primech A & P Pte Ltd has secured a three-year contract valued at approximately US$2.0 million to provide integrated cleaning services at a major industrial and business hub in Singapore, further entrenching Primech within large-scale, high-value operational environments.

Both contracts are structured as recurring service engagements, with revenue recognized monthly over the contract terms. Contract values are estimates based on agreed scope and indicative service volumes, and actual revenue may vary based on usage, scope adjustments, and renewal outcomes.

Strategic Context

Industrial facilities are a core operating segment for Primech and a target deployment environment for the Company’s broader technology roadmap, including its Hytron autonomous cleaning robot platform developed by subsidiary Primech AI. Multi-year industrial contracts provide both recurring service revenue and a base of installed sites, into which the Company expects to introduce technology-enabled service offerings over time.

The Company expects continued demand within Singapore’s industrial segment, supported by sustained outsourcing of facility services and ongoing investment in industrial and logistics infrastructure.

Management Commentary

“These contract awards add to our base of recurring industrial service revenue and reflect long-standing relationships with institutional asset owners in Singapore,” said Ken Ho, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Primech Holdings. “Industrial sites are also a priority deployment environment for our Hytron robotics platform as it scales, and a stable contracted footprint in this segment supports our longer-term technology strategy.”

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

About Primech AI

Primech AI Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited, is a robotics company dedicated to developing autonomous, AI-powered solutions for commercial facility operations. Its flagship product, Hytron, is a fully autonomous AI-powered restroom cleaning robot engineered to enhance hygiene standards, reduce labor dependency, and support sustainability initiatives across high-traffic environments including airports, healthcare facilities, hotels, transportation hubs, educational institutions, and commercial real estate. For more information, visit www.primech.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about contract execution, anticipated revenues, growth, and segment expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Investor Contact

Primech Holdings Limited

Email: ir@primech.com.sg

Website: www.primechholdings.com