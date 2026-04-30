Orbit International's Q-Vio Subsidiary Receives Prototype Orders in Support of its Next Generation Handheld Unit Being Developed by Technology Advancement Group to Replace Defense Advanced GPS Receiver Used by U.S. and Foreign Military Services

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbit International Corp. (the “Company”) (OTCID Basic Market:ORBT), an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, today announced that its subsidiary, Q-Vio Corp. (“Q-Vio”) has received additional prototype orders from its customer Technology Advancement Group (“TAG”). These prototype orders are in support of TAG’s continued testing of its handheld unit being developed by TAG that will be used to upgrade and replace the Defense Advanced GPS Receiver (“DAGR”) for the United States Department of War and select foreign military services. Q-Vio will provide an LCD assembly as well as other parts adding to the protection and durability of TAG’s handheld unit.

In June 2023, TAG was selected as the prime contractor for the effort to replace the DAGR. TAG’s handheld unit is an industry leading design, which provides unmatched performance, reliability and interoperability across a range of operational situations. According to TAG, there are approximately 800,000 DAGRs currently in the field.

Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, “We are pleased to be part of this effort to provide U.S and foreign militaries with a premier product to be utilized in the field that gives them unmatched performance. The LCD that Q-Vio will be supplying for this program employs a custom 3.5 inch display that consumes very low power while providing excellent visibility in direct sunlight, a specification critical to the design. In addition, Q-Vio provides a custom PCAP (Projected Capacitive) touchscreen along with EMI glass optically bonded to provide a high-performance solution that is built to withstand harsh environmental elements. Q-Vio’s LCD assembly was an important factor in enabling TAG to meet the stringent power consumption requirement.”



Binder added, “In August 2025, TAG participated in a joint U.S. and international testing exercise, placing its unit in the hands of warfighters during mounted and dismounted day and night operations. During the testing exercise, members of the U.S. military and foreign participants provided real-time feedback helping refine improvements to the TAG unit ahead of its final release.”

Orbit International Corp., through its Electronics Group, is involved in the development and manufacture of custom electronic device and subsystem solutions for military, industrial and commercial applications through its production facilities in Hauppauge, NY and Carson, CA. Orbit’s Power Group, also located in Hauppauge, NY, designs and manufactures a wide array of power products including VPX, COTS (Commercial-off-the-shelf) and commercial power supplies.

Certain matters discussed in this news release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company including statements regarding our expectations of Orbit International Corp.’s operating plans, deliveries under contracts and strategies generally; statements regarding our expectations of the performance of our business; expectations regarding costs and revenues, future operating results, additional orders, future business opportunities and continued growth may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Although Orbit International Corp. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved.

Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Many of these factors are beyond Orbit International Corp.’s ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact Orbit International Corp. and the statements contained in this news release can be found in Orbit International Corp.’s reports posted with the OTC Disclosure and News service. For forward-looking statements in this news release, Orbit International Corp. claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Orbit International Corp. assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.