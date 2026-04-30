Advanced Natural Fiber Materials and Composites Industry Research 2026-2036, Profiles of 160 Companies Across All Segments of the Global Value Chain

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Advanced Natural Fiber Materials and Composites 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Advanced Natural Fiber Materials and Composites 2026-2036 is a comprehensive strategic market intelligence report providing the most detailed and current assessment of the global advanced natural fiber materials and composites industry available.

Covering the full value chain from primary fiber cultivation and processing through composite compounding, part manufacturing, and end-of-life management, the report addresses eleven end-use sectors, five global regions, eight major fiber and material categories, and profiles 160 active commercial companies across every segment of the value chain. It is an essential reference for materials companies, composite manufacturers, automotive and aerospace OEMs, packaging converters, fashion brands, investors, and policymakers seeking a rigorous, data-driven foundation for strategic decisions in the bio-based materials space.

Advanced natural fiber materials and composites represent one of the most commercially dynamic and strategically significant segments of the global materials industry. The convergence of regulatory mandates, sustainability commitments from major brands and OEMs, and the progressive maturation of bio-based polymer matrix systems that now make fully renewable composite structures technically and economically viable at industrial scale is reshaping material procurement decisions across automotive, packaging, textiles, construction, wind energy, and consumer electronics simultaneously. This is a transformation that is structural, not cyclical - driven by binding legislation and platform-level engineering decisions that cannot be reversed.

The market's growth is underpinned by an exceptionally powerful regulatory environment. The EU Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation, the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, the revised End-of-Life Vehicles Directive, and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive collectively create binding obligations that systematically advantage bio-based, recyclable, and low-carbon materials across automotive, packaging, electronics, and construction.

Germany's wind turbine blade landfill ban has opened a high-growth new channel for natural fibre composites in renewable energy, while Japan's coordinated Nanocellulose Vehicle programme has demonstrated that CNF-reinforced polymer composites can achieve meaningful whole-vehicle weight reduction in production vehicles - unlocking automotive OEM procurement pipelines across Asia that are now progressively opening to global supply chain participants. In textiles and fashion, the New York Fashion Act and France's AGEC law are creating equivalent pressure on brands to validate and disclose the sustainability credentials of their material supply chains, accelerating adoption of next-generation natural fibre alternatives to conventional synthetics.

The competitive landscape is increasingly bifurcated between large established players - paper companies, automotive Tier 1 suppliers, and chemical companies scaling proven natural fibre composite platforms to industrial volumes - and a rapidly growing cohort of venture-backed next-generation material innovators across mycelium, bacterial nanocellulose, bio-fabricated protein fibres, and precision fermentation platforms.

The latter category is redefining the aesthetic and functional boundary of what a natural material can be - from MycoWorks' luxury mycelium leather supplied to Hermes, to Spiber's fermentation-derived protein fibre deployed in commercially sold outerwear, to Spinnova's wood-pulp textile fibre scaling toward commercial production. The convergence of these established and emerging players, against a backdrop of accelerating regulatory pressure and deepening OEM commitment, is producing a market of exceptional breadth, technical ambition, and long-term commercial durability.

REPORT SUMMARY

Chapter 1 - Aims and objectives of the study

Chapter 2 - Research methodology (primary and secondary research; market sizing and forecasting approach)

Chapter 3 - Executive summary: classification of next-generation natural fibers; benefits vs. synthetic materials; comparison with incumbent materials; markets and applications overview; market drivers; market challenges

Chapter 4 - Next-generation natural fiber types: plant-based fibers (seed, bast, leaf, fruit, stalk, cane/grass/reed); modified natural polymers (mycelium, chitosan, alginate, bacterial nanocellulose); animal-derived fiber alternatives (wool, silk, leather, down, fur); micro and nanocellulose (MFC, CNC, CNF, BNC); regenerated cellulose fibers (lyocell, modal, viscose innovations, recycled cellulose); bio-based polymer matrices (PLA, PHA, bio-polyolefins, TPS, bio-epoxy, furan-based, lignin-based)

Chapter 5 - Processing and manufacturing: fiber extraction and treatment; surface modification; interface compatibility; manufacturing processes (injection moulding, compression moulding, extrusion, thermoforming, pultrusion, additive manufacturing); emerging processes (HP-RTM, wet compression moulding, automated tape laying, SRIM/bio-PA6, microwave curing, ionic liquid fiber welding, ultrasonic infusion, electrospinning interleaf); quality control and standardisation; scale-up challenges

Chapter 6 - Markets and applications: automotive; packaging; construction; textiles and apparel; consumer electronics; furniture and home; appliances; aerospace; sports and leisure; wind energy; marine and watercraft - each with market overview, applications, commercial examples, and SWOT analysis

Chapter 7 - Sustainability and regulatory landscape: LCA environmental benefits; carbon footprint analysis; biodegradability and end-of-life; circular economy integration; regulatory framework (EU, US, Asia-Pacific, New York Fashion Act); sustainability certifications; ESG considerations

Chapter 8 - Global market analysis and forecasts: overall fibers market context; market size and forecasts by fiber type, end-use sector, and region; regional analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa); future outlook and emerging trends; market opportunities; market barriers; production volumes (18 fiber types, 2018-2036)

Chapter 9 - Company profiles: 160 companies profiled across all segments of the value chain

Chapter 10 - References

COMPANY PROFILES (160 COMPANY PROFILES)

3DBioFibR

9Fiber

Aamati Green

Adriano di Marti/Desserto

Adsorbi

Ahlstrom

Algaeing

Alt.Leather

AMSilk

Ananas Anam

Arekapak

Asahi Kasei

B-PREG

Bambooder

BASF

Bast Fiber Technologies

Bcomp

Better Fibre Technologies

Beyond Leather Materials

BIO-LUTIONS

Biofiber Tech Sweden

BIOFIBIX

Biofibre GmbH

Biophilica

BioSolutions

Biotrem

Blue Ocean Closures

Bolt Threads

Borregaard ChemCell

Cellicon

CellON

Cellucomp

Celluforce

Cellugy

Cellutech AB

CGREEN

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper

Circular Systems

Coastgrass

CreaFill Fibers

Cruz Foam

CuanTec

Daicel Corporation

DaikyoNishikawa Corporation

Daio Paper Corporation

DENSO Corporation

DIC Corporation

DKS Co. Ltd.

Ecopel

EcoTechnilin

Ecovative Design

Enkev

Everbloom

Evolved By Nature

Evrnu

Fibe

Fiberight

Fiberlean Technologies

Fiquetex

FlexForm Technologies

Flocus

FP Chemical Industry

Fruit Leather Rotterdam

Fuji Pigment

Furukawa Electric

Gelatex Technologies

GenCrest Bio Products

Gozen Bioworks

GranBio Technologies

GS Alliance

Hexas Biomass

Hokuetsu Toyo Fibre

Infinited Fiber Company

Kami Shoji

Kao Corporation

Keel Labs

Kintra Fibers

KiwiFibre

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories

Kusano Sakko

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ew4mib

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