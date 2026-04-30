Aduro Clean Technologies to Participate in Industry and Investor Conferences in May 2026

LONDON, Ontario, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower-value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today announced its participation in several industry and investor conferences in May 2026.

Conference and Trade Program Highlights:

Investor presentation at D. Boral Capital Global Conference, covering Next Generation Process (NGP) Pilot Plant operating campaigns, FOAK industrial facility development at Chemelot, and recent commercial milestones. Investor presentation and meetings at LD Micro Invitational XVI, supporting ongoing capital markets engagement.

Industry engagement at Plastics Recycling Show Europe 2026, including meetings with recyclers, petrochemical companies, and partners.

Technical presentation at Plastic Recycling LATAM 2026 on translating pilot data into FOAK industrial design

Panel participation at Alberta Chemistry and Plastics Day on recycled content, policy, and scale-up considerations

Participation in CIAC Queen’s Park Advocacy Day, engaging policymakers on circular plastics and regulatory frameworks





Plastics Recycling Show Europe 2026 Date: May 5-6, 2026 Location: RAI Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Netherlands Participation: Eric Appelman, Chief Revenue Officer

Stefanie Steenhuis, Head of Brand and Marketing

Website: https://prseventeurope.com/prse2026/en/page/home

The Plastics Recycling Show Europe is a leading European event focused on plastics recycling and circular materials, bringing together recyclers, converters, petrochemical companies, and policymakers across the value chain. Aduro will hold pre-arranged meetings with European industry participants to support ongoing engagement related to FOAK project development at Chemelot, downstream integration requirements, and alignment with regional regulatory and market conditions.

D. Boral Capital 2026 Global Conference Date: May 7, 2026 Location: The Plaza Hotel, New York, NY Participation: Ofer Vicus, Chief Executive Officer Website: https://dboralcapital.com/conference/

The D. Boral Capital Global Conference brings together executives from high-growth and innovative companies with institutional investors across multiple sectors. Ofer Vicus will present Aduro’s progress across its NGP Pilot Plant operating campaigns, development of the FOAK industrial facility at Chemelot, and recent advancements in commercialization, including the executed offtake LOI for Hydrochemolytic™ Oil with a leading independent international commodities trading company and the MOU to develop a commercial licensing package. Discussions will focus on how these milestones support the transition from pilot-scale to industrial deployment and repeatable project execution.

CIAC 2026 Queen’s Park Advocacy Day Date: May 12, 2026 Location: Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario Participation: Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development

The Queen’s Park Advocacy Day, organized by the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada, provides an opportunity for industry participants to engage directly with policymakers on the role of the chemistry and plastics sector in Ontario’s economy and regulatory environment.

LD Micro Invitational XVI Date: May 20–21, 2026 Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, CA Participation: Ofer Vicus, Chief Executive Officer Website: https://www.freedomcapmkts.com/eventsandconferences

The LD Micro Invitational is a small-cap focused investor conference that provides a platform for presentations and direct engagement with institutional and retail investors. Ofer Vicus will present and participate in one-on-one meetings, providing updates on NGP Pilot Plant operating campaigns, FOAK project development at Chemelot, and the Company’s commercialization progress, including offtake alignment and licensing program development. The presentation will outline Aduro’s pathway toward scalable industrial deployment.

Plastic Recycling LATAM 2026 Date: May 27–28, 2026 Location: Hotel Sheraton Maria Isabel, Mexico City, Mexico Participation: Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development

Humberto Parra, Mexico Country Manager

Website: https://www.plasticsrecyclinglatam.com/?lang=en

Plastic Recycling LATAM 2026 brings together stakeholders across the plastics recycling value chain in Latin America, including recyclers, resin producers, brand owners, and policymakers. Aduro’s participation builds on its multi-year collaboration with ECOCE, which supports continued evaluation of chemical recycling pathways for post-consumer films and flexible packaging in Mexico. Abe Dyck will deliver a technical presentation focused on translating pilot-scale operating data into FOAK industrial design, including recent progress in NGP Pilot Plant operating campaigns, feedstock evaluation, and the engineering and lifecycle work required for industrial deployment.

Alberta Chemistry and Plastics Day Date: May 27, 2026 Location: Fairmont Hotel Macdonald, Edmonton, Alberta Participation: Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development

At Alberta Chemistry and Plastics Day, Aduro will participate in a panel discussion focused on recycled content and its role in advancing a circular economy for plastics. The discussion will address market dynamics, policy considerations, and technical challenges associated with scaling recycled materials across the value chain.

In addition to scheduled participation across these events, Aduro expects to hold meetings throughout the conferences and trade programs. Interested parties are encouraged to contact the respective organizers or email aduro@kcsa.com to arrange one-on-one meetings.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ Technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Business Development and Investor Relations

ir@adurocleantech.com

+1 226 784 8889

KCSA Strategic Communications

Jack Perkins, Senior Vice President

aduro@kcsa.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s participation in industry and investor conferences in May 2026, anticipated discussions with investors, partners, and other stakeholders, and the expected benefits of these engagement activities. Forward-looking statements also include statements related to the Company’s development programs, including NGP Pilot Plant operating campaigns, development of the First-of-a-Kind (FOAK) industrial facility at Chemelot, permitting activities, offtake validation, and the advancement of commercialization and licensing pathways.

These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in conference scheduling or format, market conditions, the Company’s ability to execute its development and commercialization plans, the progression of Pilot Plant operations, advancement of the FOAK project, outcomes of permitting activities, partner engagement, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4df044ec-f1ec-43a3-8daa-97d9bc60c586