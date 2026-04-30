BsStrategy Announces Continued Development of AI Quantitative Trading Platform Focused on Execution, Data, and Risk Control









BsStrategy: A coordinated platform integrating algorithmic models and integrated risk control capabilities.

LONDON, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BsStrategy today announced the continued development of its AI quantitative trading platform, with a focus on strengthening execution systems, data infrastructure, multi-strategy coordination, and integrated risk control capabilities.

The update reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance the underlying system architecture that supports automated trading processes. This includes improvements in operational consistency, data handling, and coordination across different trading functions to support a more structured and stable system environment.

As artificial intelligence continues to be applied in financial technology, development in this area is increasingly centered on system structure rather than standalone models. Industry attention is shifting toward how data is processed, how execution systems operate in real time, and how multiple strategies can function together within a unified framework.

BsStrategy’s platform is designed to integrate algorithmic models, data processing tools, and execution systems within a coordinated structure supported by risk management controls. The company is continuing to refine how these components interact, with the goal of maintaining consistent system performance under varying market conditions.

The platform’s development also includes coordination between trade execution, position management, and settlement processes. These elements are structured to support more continuous workflows and improved operational visibility across different stages of the trading cycle.

In addition, BsStrategy is focusing on strengthening internal processes related to monitoring and system oversight. This includes maintaining data integrity, supporting execution consistency, and ensuring that risk control mechanisms operate alongside trading strategies in a unified manner.

Across the broader industry, AI-driven trading systems continue to evolve with greater attention to infrastructure quality, execution consistency, and governance standards. BsStrategy’s ongoing development aligns with these broader trends as the sector moves toward more structured and system-oriented approaches.

About BsStrategy

BsStrategy is a technology-focused platform developing AI-based quantitative trading systems that integrate algorithmic models, data analysis, automated execution, and risk management components.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment or financial advice. Trading involves risk, and there are no guarantees of performance or results. Readers should conduct their own research and consider their financial situation before making any decisions.

Media Contact:

Catherine Bates

BsStrategy

Phone: +44 7542 587253

Email: bates@bsstrategy.com

Website: https://bsstrategy.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78eae811-af21-4de4-9c2c-9d17ee811638