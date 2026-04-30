Encore Technologies Expands Partnership with Greenfoot Energy Solutions to Advance HYGN Retrofit Applications Across Industrial Markets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Technologies Inc. (“Encore” or the “Company”) (CSE: ENCR) is pleased to announce that it is expanding its existing partnership with Greenfoot Energy Solutions (“Greenfoot”) to advance commercial discussions focused on integrating Encore’s software platform with HYGN hydrogen retrofit systems across a broader range of applications.

The expanded collaboration will focus on the development of Encore’s intelligent infrastructure platform to support the measurement, monitoring and verification of fuel savings and associated emissions reductions generated through the deployment of HYGN systems, in non-vehicular applications, including distributed power generation, mining operations, and other industrial use cases.

HYGN systems, which are installed by Greenfoot in Atlantic Canada, are designed to enhance combustion efficiency in diesel and gasoline engines through on-demand hydrogen generation. Independent testing has demonstrated meaningful fuel savings and emissions reductions across a range of equipment types. By extending its software capabilities to these applications, Encore aims to provide customers with validated data insights and potential pathways to monetize efficiency gains.

As part of this next phase, Encore and Greenfoot will also evaluate commercial structures for the licensing of Encore’s software platform across HYGN deployments, including applications beyond traditional fleet vehicles.

Key Areas of Focus:

Expansion of the Encore platform to enable HYGN technology across industrial, oil and gas, mining, and stationary power applications

Development of methodologies to quantify fuel savings and operational efficiency improvements

Evaluation of frameworks for verification and potential credit generation tied to measured performance

Structuring of commercial licensing arrangements across HYGN installations





“This is a natural extension of our relationship with Greenfoot and an initiation of our relationship with HYGN. The ability to bring high-quality data and verification to real-world fuel savings across industrial environments represents a meaningful opportunity for all three companies and their customers.” Stephen Kukucha, CEO, Encore Technologies Inc.

“HYGN is already delivering measurable efficiency gains in the field. Working with Encore allows us to further quantify and communicate that value, particularly as we expand into new applications beyond traditional fleet vehicles.” Joe Godbout, CEO, Greenfoot Energy Solutions

The parties are currently engaged in commercial discussions and intend to work toward formal agreements governing software development, deployment, and licensing.

About Encore Technologies Corp.

Encore Technologies Corp. builds and invests in technology ventures that advance intelligent infrastructure, energy systems, and data-driven operations. Leveraging automation, advanced sensing, intelligent devices, and real-time analytics, the Company develops platforms that improve the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of real-world systems. Encore continues to evaluate opportunities to acquire or develop complementary technologies that strengthen monitoring, remote data capture, and connected operations in the built environment.

About Greenfoot Energy Solutions

Greenfoot Energy Solutions, founded in 2014 by seasoned energy efficiency experts in Atlantic Canada, has evolved into a leading provider of integrated home comfort and sustainable energy solutions. As a comprehensive and vertically integrated solutions expert, the company delivers expertly tailored, unbiased recommendations for a full suite of energy-efficient upgrades, including ducted and ductless heat pump systems, geothermal heating and cooling, advanced spray foam and blown-in insulation, solar photovoltaic installations, high-efficiency water heaters, ventilation solutions, and electrical services such as panel upgrades and EV charging infrastructure.

With a team exceeding 1,000 professionals – including Red Seal certified technicians and dedicated home comfort advisors – Greenfoot prioritizes exceptional workmanship, customer-centric service, and long-term satisfaction. The company serves residential and commercial clients across Atlantic Canada (Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland) and has expanded into British Columbia in 2025, with plans for further growth. Boasting over 75,000 HVAC installations and more than 5,000 insulated homes, Greenfoot is committed to reducing energy costs, minimizing carbon footprints, and delivering sustainable, high-performance solutions for a greener future.

About HYGN Energy

HYGN Energy Inc. is an Ontario-based clean technology company developing hydrogen hybrid retrofit solutions for commercial and industrial fleets. Its flagship product, the HY-Ranger, enables on-demand hydrogen integration with existing gas and diesel engines, reducing fuel consumption and emissions without requiring new vehicles or external infrastructure. Designed for fast installation and reliable performance in demanding operating conditions, HYGN’s technology provides a practical, cost-effective pathway to fleet decarbonization today. For more information, visit www.HYGNenergy.com.

For further information contact:

Stephen Kukucha

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604) 398-4786

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding, among other things, the Company’s business strategy, future development plans, expected operational initiatives, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “estimates,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.