Cartier Begins Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S. Under Symbol ECRFF

VAL-D’OR, Quebec, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (“Cartier” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ECR; FSE: 6CA, OTCQB: ECRFF) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, a U.S. market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. (“OTC”) in New York, under the symbol ECRFF. Cartier will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ECR.

Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO of Cartier Resources, commented: "Cartier’s OTCQB listing marks an important step in the Company’s growth strategy and is expected to strengthen our visibility among American investors, improve trading liquidity and broaden access to the U.S. capital markets. We believe it will support increased investor engagement as we continue to advance our projects and long-term growth objectives."

The OTC operates the world’s largest electronic interdealer quotation system for US broker dealers and offers multiple media channels to increase the visibility of OTC-listed companies. Trading on the OTCQB Market enables companies to efficiently build broader investor awareness and provide U.S. investors with a seamless trading facility to more easily trade through the broker of their choice.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ECRFF/quote.





About Cadillac Project

The Cadillac Project, covering 14,000 hectares along a 15-kilometre segment of the prolific Cadillac Fault, represents one of the largest consolidated land packages in the Val-d’Or mining camp. Cartier’s flagship asset combines the historic Chimo Mine and East Cadillac properties, giving the Company a dominant position in one of Canada’s most established gold districts.

With excellent road access, year-round infrastructure and nearby milling capacity, the Cadillac Project is well positioned for continued advancement. The Cadillac Project hosts total gold resources of 767,800 ounces in the measured and indicated categories (10.0 Mt at 2.4 g/t Au) and 2,416,900 ounces in the inferred category (35.2 Mt at 2.1 g/t Au) across all sectors. Readers are referred to the NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate on the Cadillac Project, Val-d’Or, Abitibi, Quebec, Canada, prepared by Pierre-Luc Richard, P.Geo. (PLR Resources Inc.), Stephen Coates, P.Eng. (Evomine Consulting Inc.) and Florent Baril, P.Eng. (Bumigeme Inc.), with an effective date of January 27, 2026.

About Cartier Resources Inc.

Cartier Resources Inc., founded in 2006 and headquartered in Val-d’Or (Quebec) is a gold exploration company focused on building shareholder value through discovery and development in one of Canada’s most prolific mining camps. The Company combines strong technical expertise and a track record of successful exploration to advance its flagship Cadillac Project. Cartier’s strategy is clear: unlock the full potential of one of the largest undeveloped gold landholdings in Quebec.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo., M.Sc., Vice President Exploration, who is a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under the provisions of Canadian securities laws including statements about the Company’s plans. Such statements are necessarily based upon a number of beliefs, assumptions, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change, except as required by law.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Mineral Resources

The mineral resources disclosed in this press release conform to NI43-101 standards and guidelines and were prepared by independent qualified persons. The above-mentioned mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of the reported Inferred Mineral Resources are conceptual in nature and are estimated based on limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological grade and/or quality of continuity. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence relative to a Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource and constitutes an insufficient level of confidence to allow conversion to a Mineral Reserve.

For further information, contact:

Philippe Cloutier, P. Geo.

President and CEO

Telephone: 819-856-0512

philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com

www.ressourcescartier.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69df20d8-cde9-405c-8d15-8a249456c884