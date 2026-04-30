Arteris Wins Stevie Award for Technology Innovation of the Year

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of semiconductor technology for accelerating innovation in the AI era, today announced that its Cycuity Radix technology has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in The 2026 American Business Awards® for Technology Innovation of the Year in the Software category.

Arteris achieved this award for its innovation in improving how semiconductor companies approach semiconductor cybersecurity assurance. As today’s chips and chiplets power critical AI infrastructure from data centers to edge devices and physical AI systems, including automotive, aerospace, and defense applications, ensuring hardware security has become essential. Cycuity products from Arteris introduce a systematic approach to hardware security assurance, enabling engineering teams to identify and remedy potential vulnerabilities pre-silicon.

“We are honored to receive a Stevie Award that recognizes the essential value of Cycuity products,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. “This award underscores the importance of semiconductor cybersecurity in an age where agentic AI makes it much easier for system security weaknesses to be explored. By broadly deploying Cycuity technology along with deep cybersecurity expertise, we are helping our customers design secure, intelligent microelectronic systems with greater confidence.”

“Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to The 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value, and make an impact. We congratulate all of this year’s Stevie Award winners and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at our June 9 awards ceremony in New York.”



The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations. The 2026 American Business Awards®, which are part of the Stevie® Awards, included more than 3,700 nominations which were considered during the judging process. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at https://ABA.StevieAwards.com.

To learn more about Arteris’ solutions for semiconductor cybersecurity, including Cycuity products, visit arteris.com/cybersecurity.

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of semiconductor technology that accelerates the creation of high-performance, power-efficient silicon with built-in safety, reliability, and security. Innovative Arteris products are designed to optimize data movement and help ease complexity in the modern AI era with network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property (IP), system-on-chip (SoC) software for integration automation and hardware security assurance. All are used by the world’s top technology companies to improve overall performance and engineering productivity, reduce risk, lower costs, and bring cutting-edge designs to market faster. Learn more at arteris.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

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