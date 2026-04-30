Talent Strategist Craig della Penna Releases Book Challenging Conventional Hiring Practices with Data-Driven Framework

Boston, MA, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly half of all new hires fail within 18 months, a reality that costs companies millions in lost productivity, turnover expense, and stalled leadership momentum.

Cipher® framework improves hiring results, drives growth

Craig della Penna argues the reason behind that statistic is structural: the hiring process itself is flawed.

“Most hiring managers rely on instinct, vague job descriptions, and unstructured interviews,” says della Penna. “That approach produces results worse than flipping a coin.”

After 25 years advising Fortune 100 corporations and private equity-backed middle-market firms, della Penna is making public the methodology executives have relied on privately as part of the HireBest® system.

The cornerstone of the methodology is the Cipher®; a structured framework that defines, in measurable terms, what success in a role requires. Rather than evaluating candidates against subjective impressions, hiring managers assess a candidate’s ability to execute on role-specific deliverables aligned directly to business outcomes.

"Hiring decisions are one of the highest-leverage investments a company makes and are too important to leave to a gut feel,” notes della Penna, who contends that reliance on intuition is no longer defensible.

Business leaders who have implemented the framework report measurable improvements, not only resulting in better hiring decisions, but also reduced attrition and reduced time wasted in extraneous interviews.

The book provides a step-by-step guide to implementing the approach, including:

Converting role ambiguity into clearly defined success outcomes,

Engaging stakeholders to build role alignment,

Eliminating bias through structured evaluation, and

Creating consistency across hiring teams.

Craig della Penna’s experience in advising business leaders spans over twenty-five years. He has a particular passion for organizational diligence and coaching executives through transformational change. A graduate of the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College (MBA with High Distinction) and Trinity College (B.A., Economics), he began his career in financial and operational advisory roles before focusing exclusively on talent strategy and executive assessment over the past fifteen years.

Hirebest.ai was founded on a simple belief: hiring is too important to be left to gut instinct. Determined to change how vague job definitions and unstructured interviews lead to costly hiring mistakes, founder Craig della Penna and his team built Hirebest® to bring clarity and discipline to the process. The platform uses AI to help organizations define what success actually looks like in a role, evaluate candidates against those criteria in a structured way, and make decisions grounded in evidence rather than intuition. Hiring managers and leaders can learn how to adapt this approach for success in their organizations through HireBest® or by reading Cipher®: A Proven Framework to Hire the Best People, now available on Amazon.

Craig della Penna

About Third Act Publishers

About Third Act Publishers: Founded by Melissa Thomas-Dubois, an award-winning writer, entrepreneur, and marketer with 30 years helping leaders and companies cut through the noise, the company helps people turn their wisdom into books worth reading. As proud members of PEN American and the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA), they uphold the principle that every voice deserves to be heard.

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