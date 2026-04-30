Truxton Corporation Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: Truxton Trust Company Truxton Trust Company

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. First quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $6.80 million, or $2.35 per diluted share, compared to $5.05 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2025.

Key Highlights

  • Non-interest income was $6.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, which was $479 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2025 but $30 thousand less than the first quarter of 2025, which included a significant capital advisory fee. Wealth revenue in the first quarter of 2026 was $6.0 million, up 3% from $5.8 million in the prior quarter and up 13% from $5.3 million in the same period in the prior year.
  • Net interest income, pre-provision, was $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, up 9% from $9.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and up 44% from $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Loans decreased 1% to $808 million at quarter end compared to $814 million at December 31, 2025, and were up 15% compared to $702 million at March 31, 2025. Quarterly average loan balances were $823 million for the first quarter of 2026, up 9% from $755 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 19% from $691 million in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Total deposits decreased by 5% from $1.24 billion at December 31, 2025 to $1.18 billion at March 31, 2026, and were 15% higher in comparison to $1.03 billion at March 31, 2025. Truxton continues to fund much of its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology.
  • Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 3.18%, an increase of 21 basis points from the 2.97% experienced in the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and an increase of 28 basis points from the 2.90% recorded in the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Cost of funds was 2.70% in the first quarter of 2026, down from 2.91% in each of the fourth quarter of 2025 and first quarter of 2025.
  • Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. The Bank had $124 thousand of non-performing assets at March 31, 2026 compared to $106 thousand at December 31, 2025 and $0 at March 31, 2025.
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans, excluding that for unfunded commitments, was $7.4 million at quarter end March 31, 2026, compared to $7.4 million at December 31, 2025, and $6.7 million at March 31, 2025. For those three periods, such allowance amounts were 0.91%, 0.91%, and 0.96% of gross loans outstanding at the respective period end. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance for unfunded commitments was $629 thousand, $741 thousand, and $589 thousand, respectively.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.85% at March 31, 2026, compared to 8.77% at December 31, 2025, and 10.46% at March 31, 2025. Book value per common share was $41.36, $40.55, and $34.46 at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.
  • During the three months ended March 31, 2026, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $0.88 per common share, and repurchased 7,518 shares of its common stock for $644 thousand in the aggregate, or an average price of $85.63 per share.

About Truxton
Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCID: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

  
Investor Relations                                      
Austin Branstetter                                         
615-250-0783
austin.branstetter@truxtontrust.com		Media Relations
Swan Burrus
615-250-0773
swan.burrus@truxtontrust.com
  


          
Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
          
 March 31,
2026*		December
31, 2025*		March 31,
2025*
ASSETS   
Cash and due from financial institutions$5,050 $5,425 $10,750 
Restricted cash 770  1,430  970 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 19,018  43,450  23,672 
Federal funds sold 4,540  6,795  10,231 
Cash and cash equivalents 29,378  57,100  45,623 
    
Time deposits in other financial institutions -  -  245 
    
Available-for-sale securities 493,939  505,945  414,190 
Allowance for credit losses on securities (620) (620) - 
Available-for-sale securities, net 493,319  505,325  414,190 
    
Loans 807,765  813,554  699,993 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (7,369) (7,415) (6,708)
Net loans 800,396  806,139  693,285 
    
Bank owned life insurance 17,464  17,312  16,863 
Restricted equity securities 4,292  3,830  3,718 
Premises and equipment, net 2,790  2,919  3,176 
Accrued interest receivable 5,801  5,959  4,989 
Deferred tax asset, net 4,074  3,630  5,297 
Other assets 13,642  13,658  14,439 
    
Total assets$1,371,156 $1,415,872 $1,201,825 
          
          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Deposits         
Noninterest-bearing$142,061 $142,268 $127,897 
Interest-bearing$1,042,006 $1,097,738 $900,489 
Total deposits 1,184,067  1,240,006  1,028,386 
    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 56,000  46,000  45,000 
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings -  -  2,400 
Subordinated debentures -  -  14,439 
Other liabilities 11,653  13,221  12,276 
Total liabilities 1,251,720  1,299,227  1,102,501 
    
Shareholders' equity   
Common stock, $0.10 par value$287 $287 $284 
Additional paid-in capital 29,401  29,610  28,957 
Retained earnings 96,825  92,569  80,448 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,077) (5,821) (10,365)
Total shareholders' equity 119,436  116,645  99,324 
    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,371,156 $1,415,872 $1,201,825 
    
    
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
    


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
            
 Three Months Ended 
 March 31,
2026*		 December
31, 2025*		 March 31,
2025*
Noninterest income      
Wealth management services$6,011  $5,811  $5,338 
Advisory services 15   15   555 
Service charges on deposit accounts 91   91   71 
Bank owned life insurance income 152   154   142 
Net losses on sales of securities -   -413   - 
Other 81   213   276 
Total noninterest income 6,350   5,871   6,382 
       
Interest income      
Loans, including fees$12,453  $11,959  $10,378 
Taxable securities 5,527   5,727   3,371 
Tax-exempt securities 595   608   182 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 204   256   326 
Federal funds sold 56   34   34 
Total interest income 18,835   18,584   14,291 
       
Interest expense      
Deposits 7,941   8,650   6,599 
Subordinated debentures and other -   -   188 
Short-term borrowings 9   12   60 
Long-term borrowings 466   385   199 
Total interest expense 8,416   9,047   7,046 
       
Net interest income 10,419   9,537   7,245 
       
Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale securities -   620   - 
Provision for credit losses on loans -156   472   390 
       
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,575   8,445   6,855 
       
Total revenue, net 16,925   14,316   13,237 
       
Noninterest expense      
Compensation and employee benefits 5,877   4,865   5,045 
Occupancy 337   330   351 
Furniture and equipment 107   107   109 
Data processing 594   754   408 
Wealth management processing fees 213   173   215 
Advertising and public relations 41   121   53 
Professional services 237   87   222 
FDIC insurance assessments 355   434   108 
Other 574   815   472 
Total noninterest expense 8,335   7,686   6,983 
       
Income before income taxes 8,590   6,630   6,254 
       
Income tax expense 1,792   1,148   1,202 
       
Net income$6,798  $5,482  $5,052$
       
Earnings per share:      
Basic$2.36  $1.91  $1.76 
Diluted$2.35  $1.90  $1.75 
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. 
       


Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial data
At Or For The Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
    
 March 31, 2026*December 31, 2025*March 31, 2025*
    
Per Common Share Data   
Net income attributable to shareholders, per share   
Basic$2.36$1.91$1.76
Diluted$2.35$1.90$1.75
Book value per common share$41.36$40.55$34.46
Tangible book value per common share$41.36$40.55$34.46
Basic weighted average common shares2,811,9282,803,0132,793,834
Diluted weighted average common shares2,813,6932,805,0152,797,388
Common shares outstanding at period end2,887,7342,876,7522,882,241
    
    
Selected Balance Sheet Data   
Tangible common equity ratio8.71%8.24%8.26%
Average Loans$823,521$755,332$691,360
Average earning assets (1)$1,356,740$1,323,048$1,047,778
Average total assets$1,392,439$1,357,750$1,085,506
Average shareholders' equity$119,503$114,010$99,923
    
    
Selected Asset Quality Measures   
Nonaccrual loans$91$95$0
90+ days past due still accruing$29$10$0
Total nonperforming loans$120$105$0
Total nonperforming assets$120$105$0
Net charge offs (recoveries)$3$1$8
Nonperforming loans to assets0.01%0.01%0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total assets0.01%0.01%0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate0.01%0.01%0.00%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans0.91%0.91%0.96%
Net charge offs to average loans0.00%0.00%0.00%
    
    
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)   
Tier 1 leverage8.85%8.77%10.46%
Common equity tier 113.69%12.93%13.83%
Total risk-based capital14.58%13.81%14.73%
    
Selected Performance Ratios   
Efficiency ratio49.70%49.88%51.24%
Return on average assets1.98%1.64%1.89%
Return on average shareholders' equity23.07%19.50%20.50%
Return on average tangible common equity23.07%19.50%20.50%
Net interest margin3.18%2.97%2.90%
    
*The information is preliminary, unaudited, and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities.
    


Truxton Corporation 
Yield Tables 
For The Periods Indicated 
(000's) 
(Unaudited) 
                  
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
                           
 Three Months Ended
 Three Months Ended
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2026*
 December 31, 2025*
 March 31, 2025*
                  
 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)
Interest
Income/
Expense
 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)
Interest
Income/
Expense
 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)
Interest
Income/
Expense
                  
Earning Assets                 
Loans$823,521 6 $12,186  $755,332 6.11 $11,640  $691,360 6.04 $10,300 
Loan fees$0 0.13 $266  $0 0.17 $319  $0 0.16 $271 
Loans with fees$823,521 6.13 $12,452  $755,332 6.28 $11,959  $691,360 6.2 $10,571 
Federal funds sold$6,292 3.64 $57  $3,551 3.77 $34  $3,308 4.15 $34 
Deposits with banks$20,554 4.02 $204  $29,736 3.42 $256  $29,756 4.51 $331 
Investment securities - taxable$440,590 5.02 $5,527  $466,611 4.91 $5,727  $291,104 4.63 $3,371 
Investment securities - tax-exempt$65,783 5.4 $595  $67,818 5.35 $608  $32,250 3.37 $182 
Total Earning Assets$1,356,740 5.69 $18,835  $1,323,048 5.68 $18,584  $1,047,778 5.62 $14,489 
Noninterest earning assets                 
Allowance for credit losses($8,139)      ($7,236)      ($6,618)     
Cash and due from financial institutions$6,656      $5,845      $17,307     
Premises and equipment$2,873      $2,979      $3,249     
Accrued interest receivable$4,440      $4,527      $3,608     
Other assets$38,479      $38,786      $37,447     
Unrealized loss on investment securities($8,610)      ($10,199)      ($17,265)     
Total Assets$1,392,439      $1,357,750      $1,085,506     
Interest-bearing liabilities                 
Interest-bearing demand$374,448 2.78 $2,566  $347,572 3.06 $2,677  $326,793 3.04 $2,448 
Savings and money market$256,237 2.43 $1,535  $263,705 2.59 $1,722  $229,304 2.63 $1,486 
Time deposits - retail$9,446 3.14 $73  $10,276 3.22 $83  $12,965 3.61 $116 
Time deposits - wholesale$422,593 3.61 $3,767  $423,966 3.90 $4,167  $241,662 4.28 $2,550 
Total interest-bearing deposits$1,062,724 3.03 $7,941  $1,045,519 3.28 $8,649  $810,724 3.3 $6,600 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances$49,778 3.75 $466  $38,554 3.91 $385  $20,369 3.9 $199 
Subordinated debentures$0 0.00 $0  $0 0.00 $0  $14,687 5.09 $188 
Other borrowings$5,243 0.71 $9  $4,485 1.01 $12  $9,419 4.12 $60 
Total borrowed funds$55,021 3.46 $475  $43,039 3.61 $397  $44,475 4.02 $447 
Total interest-bearing liabilities$1,117,745 3.05 $8,416  $1,088,558 3.30 $9,046  $855,199 3.34 $7,047 
Net interest rate spread 2.64 $10,419   2.38 $9,538   2.28 $7,442 
Noninterest-bearing deposits$147,535      $145,936      $126,049     
Other liabilities$7,656      $9,246      $4,335     
Shareholders' equity$119,503      $114,010      $99,923     
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$1,392,439      $1,357,750      $1,085,506     
Cost of funds 2.70     2.91     2.91   
Net interest margin 3.18     2.97     2.90   
                  
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
                  
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.
                           

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Truxton TRUX Truxton Banking Truxton Wealth Truxton Capital Advisors Earnings Wealth Management Banking

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