Truxton Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCID: TRUX), a financial holding company and the parent of Truxton Trust Company, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per common share payable June 24, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 10, 2026.

About Truxton

Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCID: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations

Austin Branstetter

615-250-0783

austin.branstetter@truxtontrust.com Media Relations

Swan Burrus

615-250-0773

swan.burrus@truxtontrust.com









