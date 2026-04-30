New York Blood Center Enterprises and Biohub Launch Collaboration to Advance Cord Blood–Derived Stem Cell Platforms

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Blood Center Enterprises’ (NYBCe) Lindsley F. Kimball Research Institute (LFKRI) today announced a scientific collaboration with Biohub to develop optimized methodologies for deriving induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) from defined immune cell populations isolated from cord blood units (CBUs).

The multi-phase effort leverages NYBCe’s donor-consented cord blood resources from the National Cord Blood Program (NCBP), which maintains an inventory of over 30,000 CBUs for clinical transplantation, along with LFKRI’s expertise in high-resolution cell sorting, hematology and stem/progenitor cell research. Biohub contributes expertise in reprogramming defined immune cell subsets into iPSCs, preserving the genetic signatures that encode specific immune functions and effectively immortalizing donor cells for long-term research use. This approach is grounded in Biohub's efforts to engineer immune cells for early disease detection and treatment.

Together, the teams are establishing standardized, reproducible workflows to isolate specific immune cell populations and evaluate their efficiency in generating iPSCs.

By incorporating NYBCe’s homozygous HLA cord blood units, the effort aims to create broadly compatible iPSC lines with strong translational potential in regenerative medicine, disease modeling, and cell therapy. The resulting cell lines will serve as shared research resources, enabling systematic study of cell-of-origin effects and establishing a scalable, foundational platform for cord blood–derived regenerative technologies.

This research collaboration leverages a multi-phased effort to create standardization and definitive protocols in immune cell population reprogramming into iPSCs.

“This collaboration brings together complementary strengths in cord blood biology and cellular engineering,” said Larry Luchsinger, Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at New York Blood Center Enterprises. “By combining NYBCe’s unparalleled cord blood biorepository and clinical consent infrastructure with the Biohub’s expertise in reprogramming and cell engineering, we are building a scalable platform that can accelerate discovery across immunology, regenerative medicine, and cell therapy.”

“NYBCe has built a consented, clinically validated cord blood biorepository at a scale that few institutions can match. Pairing that depth of resource with Biohub's immune cell reprogramming program creates an opportunity that neither organization could realize independently, and we believe the platforms emerging from this collaboration will have a significant and lasting impact across the field,” said Sjoukje van der Stegen, a Senior Group Leader for Immune Cell Engineering & Development at Biohub.

Together, NYBCe and the Biohub are developing a validated approach to generate immune cell–derived iPSC resources from cord blood that can support foundational research and translational development in the years ahead.

About New York Blood Center Enterprises

Founded in 1964, New York Blood Center Enterprises (NYBCe) has provided more than 60 years of lifesaving research, innovation, and impact. NYBCe is one of the largest nonprofit blood centers, spanning 17+ states and serving 75 million people. NYBCe operates Blood Bank of Delmarva, Community Blood Center of Kansas City, Connecticut Blood Center, Memorial Blood Centers, Nebraska Community Blood Bank, New Jersey Blood Services, New York Blood Center, and Rhode Island Blood Center, delivering one million blood products to 400+ U.S. hospitals annually. NYBCe additionally delivers cellular therapies, specialty pharmacy, and medical services to 200+ research, academic, and biopharmaceutical organizations. NYBCe’s Lindsley F. Kimball Research Institute is a leader in hematology and transfusion medicine research, dedicated to the study, prevention, treatment and cure of bloodborne and blood-related diseases. NYBCe is a vital community lifeline dedicated to helping patients and advancing global public health. To learn more, visit nybce.org. Connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Lindsley F. Kimball Research Institute

Founded in 1974, New York Blood Center Enterprises’ Lindsley F. Kimball Research Institute is a leading center for basic and applied research in hematology and transfusion medicine. LFKRI researchers are dedicated to the study of blood and the prevention, treatment and cure of bloodborne and blood-related diseases, making major contributions toward understanding and combating a wide variety of diseases such as AIDS, hepatitis, COVID, malaria, sickle cell disease, and leukemia, making it possible for thousands of people to live healthier lives. The work of LFKRI’s principal investigators is made possible by support from NYBCe, together with approximately $12M to $16M per year in grant funding and contracts primarily from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The Institute’s commitment to groundbreaking research has resulted in numerous landmark patents and licenses but also making it possible for thousands of people to live healthier lives. LFKRI’s areas of blood-related research include transfusion medicine, hematology, infectious disease, epidemiology, and cellular therapy.

Media Contact:

Jeanne D’Agostino

Manager, Public Relations

jdagostino@nybc.org