BRUNT Workwear Announces First Retail Store, As Demand For Skilled Trades Surges

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Since launching at wholesale stores across the country with a selection of its core product assortment in 2024, BRUNT has grown its physical retail presence in partnership with some of the nation’s leading workwear retailers, including Boot Barn, Scheels, Super Shoes, and Trav’s Outfitter. Located just one mile from the company’s global HQ, this new store is the first wholly owned BRUNT retail experience, providing customers with their first opportunity to experience BRUNT’s full range of work boots, apparel, and accessories in a retail environment, including best-sellers the Marin work boot, the Torra Pant , and the Shevlin Hoodie .

“In the trades, having the right gear is like having the right tool in your tool box," said Eric Girouard, CEO and founder of BRUNT. “Comfort, fit, and performance have to be right, otherwise you are creating risk on the job. This is why we've always made it easy for our online customers to handle exchanges or returns at no cost, and why we've consistently grown our wholesale footprint across the country over the last two years. Now with our first flagship retail store, we have the opportunity to let our customers experience our full product line in a space that was built for them."

In addition to a robust product assortment, the store was designed with a BRUNT-wrapped NASCAR truck, a visual timeline of the brand’s history, and includes a hidden room where consumers can engage with BRUNT’s product and insights teams to give feedback on new product and get a sneak peek at what’s coming next. The result is more than a place to shop; it’s also an immersive environment that showcases the brand’s spirit and BRUNT’s dedication to creating customer-first touchpoints that are authentic to modern tradespeople.

The demand for skilled trades is at an all-time high, driving rapid growth in the 25 billion dollar workwear market . This is a critical moment for the five-year-old workwear brand and a massive opportunity for continued company growth, as more and more customers shop for essential products in person.

To celebrate this milestone, BRUNT will be hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 2nd from 2pm to 6pm at 70 Main Street in North Reading, Massachusetts to unveil the new store and bring together the local community, including students and faculty from trade schools in the area, local workers, town officials, and special appearances from two-time Super Bowl champion Rob Ninkovich, brand partner Diesel Dave from the hit Discovery show The Diesel Brothers, and many of the real trade workers who BRUNT has named its products after. The event includes live music, food trucks, a beer garden with local brewer Hopothecary, and activities for families.

About BRUNT Workwear

Launched in 2020, BRUNT Workwear is retooling the way the workwear industry works by collaborating with trade workers to develop boots and apparel that provide the best performance, durability and comfort hard-earned money can buy. BRUNT products are developed to provide solutions that make real workers' lives easier, a mission brought to life by the fact that each signature product is named after a real worker who inspired the design. In addition to bestseller The Marin boot, BRUNT's lineup includes a range of waterproof, comp toe, soft toe, and jobsite-approved work boots for every worker, as well as a broad selection of apparel and accessories.

Contact: brunt@launchsquad.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7e37f46-326b-42c3-82f3-bfcbd3aa8145