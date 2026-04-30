AV Access Introduces iDock B23: An Elite 8K Triple-Monitor KVM Docking Station Built for Competitive Gaming

SPOKANE, Wash., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Summary: AV Access announces the launch of the iDock B23, an 8K triple-monitor KVM switch integrated with a 12-in-1 docking station. Designed to match the pace of competitive gaming, it delivers refresh rates up to 4K@165Hz and 1440P/1080P@240Hz, full G-Sync and FreeSync support, and instant no-lag switching between a desktop and laptop — all from a single device.

AV Access , a global leader in Pro AV and conferencing devices, proudly unveils the iDock B23 , the newest flagship model in its iDock series . Engineered for competitive gamers and streamers who demand uncompromising visual performance, the iDock B23 delivers 8K@60Hz output, triple-monitor support, and a 12-in-1 docking design — making it an all-in-one solution for high-refresh-rate gaming, live streaming, and seamless switching between devices.

"Professional gamers and creators often struggle with complex setups, cable clutter, and the need to switch between multiple systems," said Bill Liao, CTO of AV Access. "The iDock B23 solves these challenges by combining triple-monitor output, 8K clarity, and a full docking station into one streamlined device."

https://www.youtube.com/embed/Xe3UnTZ3hrQ

How to Share 3 Monitors Between a Gaming PC and Work Laptop | iDock B23 KVM Docking Station

See Every Detail and React to Every Frame

In competitive gaming, the difference between winning and losing often comes down to what is seen and how fast a player can react. The iDock B23 delivers 8K ultra-high resolution output so every scene is rendered with lifelike clarity — putting players fully in the zone. Backed by 4K@165Hz, 1440P@240Hz and 1080P@240Hz support with G-Sync and FreeSync VRR compatibility, every enemy movement registers instantly and every scene transitions without blur or tearing, keeping the display locked in sync with the action at all times.

More Screen Space and More Control Over the Game

A wider view means better situational awareness and stronger game sense. With support for up to three external monitors, a desktop can extend across three screens at up to 8K@60Hz or 4K@165Hz, keeping maps, real-time stats, and team comms each on a dedicated display — staying present with communities and audiences while gaming or streaming. Laptop users can extend to two 4K@60Hz screens plus an additional 4K@30Hz display for a versatile multi-screen setup.





Switch Between Gaming Rig and Work PC in One Click

No more unplugging cables or reconfiguring displays. The iDock B23 switches instantly via the front panel button or included wired remote, with zero-lag response — keyboards, mice, and displays are ready immediately with no disruption to gameplay. Sleeping PCs wake up automatically, so moving from a ranked match to live streaming or a work session takes a single click.

Every Peripheral in One Hub with Zero Clutter

A clean desk is a focused desk. The iDock B23's 12-in-1 docking station integrates USB 3.0, USB-C, Gigabit Ethernet, SD card slot, 3.5mm audio jack, HDMI and DisplayPort outputs into a single hub — with direct USB connections for gaming keyboards, mice, and headsets. With 10Gbps data transfer, 100W USB-C charging, and Gigabit LAN available to both connected systems, every session stays powered and connected — because in multiplayer, a dropped connection can decide the match.





"The iDock B23 is built for users who demand the highest level of visual clarity and workflow efficiency. Now it is available on our official website and Amazon Store ," added Bill Liao. "Whether you're editing 8K video, designing complex graphics, or diving into immersive gaming, this all-in-one KVM docking station gives you the power and flexibility to work and play, without compromise."

About AV Access

AV Access is the world's professional manufacturer and innovator of advanced Pro AV and conferencing devices. Its product portfolio includes HDMI/KVM extenders, splitters, switchers, KVM switches & docking stations, AV over IP, and wireless conferencing solutions — engineered for professionals and enthusiasts across gaming, smart home, corporate, education, retail, healthcare, and beyond.

Backed by a strong R&D foundation, a robust supply chain, and an experienced global team, AV Access continues to push the boundaries of what AV technology can do. Users can learn more at AV Access .

Contact

Marketing Manager

Sissi

AV Access

info@avaccess.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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