Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Gildeuretinol Data During the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2026 Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to preserving the sight of individuals impacted by retinal diseases, today announced that data from its clinical studies of investigational oral gildeuretinol for the treatment of Stargardt disease (TEASE) will be presented at the 2026 annual meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) being held May 3-7 in Denver.

Poster Presentation

Baseline Characteristics from the Tolerability and Effects of ALK-001 on Stargardt Disease (TEASE) Clinical Program

Date: May 7, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. MDT

Posterboard Number: 5370 - 0646

Session Number: 512

Session Title: IRD II

Presenter: Ryan Yanagihara, M.D., Retina Consultants of Texas

About Stargardt Disease

Stargardt disease causes severe vision impairment and blindness, primarily in children and young adults, with an estimated 37,000 to 87,000 people affected in the U.S. There is no FDA-approved treatment. In individuals with Stargardt disease, the ABCA4 protein is defective. This defect in the protein results in the accumulation of toxic vitamin A dimers that irreversibly damage the retina, resulting in progressive vision loss.

About Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a private biopharmaceutical company dedicated to preserving the sight of individuals impacted by retinal diseases. Based in Cambridge, Mass., Alkeus is backed by institutional investors led by Bain Capital Life Sciences. Alkeus is developing therapies for serious diseases of the eye with high unmet need. Alkeus’ breakthrough-designated lead candidate, gildeuretinol acetate (ALK-001), currently is being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

About Gildeuretinol Acetate (ALK-001)

Oral gildeuretinol acetate (ALK-001) is a new molecular entity designed to reduce the dimerization of vitamin A without modulating the visual cycle. Gildeuretinol is being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of Stargardt disease and has been studied for geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration. Gildeuretinol has received Breakthrough Therapy, Rare Pediatric Disease, Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations for Stargardt disease from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has designated gildeuretinol as an orphan medicinal product for the treatment of non-syndromic inherited retinal dystrophies due to defects in the ABCA4 gene, which includes Stargardt disease.

About the TEASE Program

The Tolerability and Effects of ALK-001 on Stargardt diseasE (TEASE) studies consist of four independent clinical studies of oral gildeuretinol (ALK-001) in Stargardt disease, denoted as TEASE-1, TEASE-2, TEASE-3 and TEASE-4. The TEASE-1 study was a randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled trial in 50 patients with Stargardt disease and is complete. The TEASE-2 trial was a randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled trial in 80 patients with moderate Stargardt disease and is also complete. TEASE-3, the clinical trial in early-stage Stargardt disease, is an open-label study of gildeuretinol in genetically confirmed patients with early signs of disease visible on retinal imaging, but who have not begun experiencing symptoms of vision loss. TEASE-4 is an open-label extension study.

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