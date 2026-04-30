TX Rail Products, Announces Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results

 | Source: TX Rail Products, Inc. TX Rail Products, Inc.

Revenue of $3.5 Million, an increase of 60% over prior year period

Net Income of $391,000

Year-to-date Operating Cash Flow Rises to $1.6 Million, Reflecting Strong Improvement and Supporting Continued Growth

ASHLAND, Ky., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TX Rail Products, Inc. (OTC Markets PINK: TXRP), a supplier of rail and rail products to the U.S. coal mining industry, short line railroads and tunneling contractors, today announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2026.

CEO Comments

Mr. Shrewsbury, CEO and Chairman of TX Rail Products, Inc., commented, “During the quarter, we continued to build on the momentum established over the past year, delivering strong top-line growth while maintaining consistent profitability. Demand across our core markets remained solid, and our team executed well in a dynamic operating environment. While we saw some pressure on margins as we scaled to meet increased activity, we remain focused on disciplined cost management and operational efficiency. We believe our strengthened balance sheet and improved cash flow position us well to support continued growth and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Summary

Revenue for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026, was $3.5 million as compared to $2.2 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of 59.7%.

Cost of goods sold was for the second fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2026, was $2.6 million as compared to $1.6 million for the same period in the prior fiscal year, an increase of 67.5%.

Gross margin for the second fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2026, was 24.4% as compared to 28.0% for the same period in the prior fiscal year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the second fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2026, was $429,000 as compared to $230,125 for the same period in the prior fiscal year, an increase of 86.3%.

Interest expense and other, net for the second fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2026, was $28,000, compared to $10,000 for the same period in the prior fiscal year.

Net income for the second fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2026, was $391,000, compared to $367,000 for the same period in the prior fiscal year, an increase of 6.4%.

On March 31,2026, cash and cash equivalents were $303,000 compared to $111,000 as of September 30, 2025. Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.6 million for the second quarter ending March 31, 2026, compared to $223,000 for the same period in the prior year, an increase of 617.5%.

Accounts receivable was $2.2 million as of March 31, 2026, as compared to $1.0 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of 115%.

Inventory was $4.6 million as of March 31, 2026, as compared to $5.1 million as of September 30, 2025, a decrease of 9.8%.

Net cash used in financing activities for the second fiscal quarter ending March 31,2026 was $1.4 million as compared to $245,000 for the same period the prior fiscal year.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) and other applicable law. When used, the words "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "project", "should", "expect", "plan", "assume" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. Forward-looking statements concerning future plans or results are necessarily only estimates and actual results could differ materially from expectations. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: our ability to implement our business strategy; our financial strategy; a downturn in economic environment; our failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; a failure of our innovation initiatives; risks from investing in growth opportunities; fluctuations in financial results and purchases; the impact of local legal, economic, political and health conditions; adverse effects from environmental matters and tax matters; ineffective internal controls; our use of accounting estimates; our ability to attract and retain key personnel and our reliance on critical skills; impact of relationships with critical suppliers; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; the impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; our reliance on third party distribution channels; Securities and Exchange Commission regulations related to trading in "penny stocks;" the continued availability of certain financing provided by our CEO; and other risks, uncertainties and factors or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Notwithstanding the above, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, expressly state that the safe harbor for forward looking statements does not apply to companies that issue penny stocks. Because we may from time to time be considered to be an issuer of penny stock, the safe harbor for forward looking statements under the PSLRA may not be applied to us at certain times.

Contacts

Brett Maas
Hayden IR
txrp@haydenir.com
646-536-7331

Company Contact:
William “Buck” Shrewsbury
Chairman and CEO TX Rail Products, Inc.
(606) 928-3131

TX RAIL PRODUCTS, INC.
BALANCE SHEETS
 
   
  Unaudited
   
  March 31,
 September 30,
   2026   2025 
ASSETS      
       
Cash and cash equivalents $303,167  $111,213 
Accounts receivable, net  2,156,355   1,000,770 
Inventory  4,599,771   5,099,161 
Other current assets  30,766   16,079 
  Total current assets  7,090,059   6,227,223 
Property and equipment, net  290,984   315,662 
  Total Assets $7,381,043  $6,542,885 
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
       
Accounts payable $1,420,395  $119,737 
Accrued expenses  10,000   10,000 
 Accrued expenses-related party  561,933   855,773 
 Line of Credit  925,030   1,999,453 
 Other current liability  128,919   120,458 
Total current liabilities  3,046,277   3,105,421 
Note payable-related party  2,000,000   2,000,000 
Total Liabilities  5,046,277   5,105,421 
       
Commitments and contingencies (Note 1)      
       
       
Preferred stock: no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized no shares outstanding  _  _
Common stock: no par value, 250,000,000 shares (Note 8) authorized, 45,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and September 30, 2025  8,703,344   8,703,344 
Additional paid-in capital  4,809,295   4,809,295 
Accumulated deficit  (11,177,873)  (12,075,175)
 Total stockholders' equity  2,334,766   1,437,464 
 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $7,381,043  $6,542,885 
       
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.


TX RAIL PRODUCTS, INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 
         
  Unaudited
  THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED
  March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31,
   2026   2025   2026   2025 
         
Revenue $3,467,331  $2,171,695  $7,039,870  $4,247,797 
         
Cost of goods sold  (2,619,745)  (1,563,672)  (5,286,044)  (3,186,031)
         
Gross profit  847,586   608,023   1,753,826   1,061,766 
         
Selling, general and administrative expenses  428,731   230,125   801,829   506,966 
         
Income from operations  418,855   377,898   951,997   554,800 
         
Interest expense  (30,783)  (15,666)  (59,022)  (16,892)
Other income, net  2,870   5,194   4,327   7,027 
         
Net income $390,942  $367,426  $897,302  $544,935 
         
Basic earnings per common share $0.01  $0.01  $0.02  $0.01 
         
Weighted average common shares outstanding  45,000,000   45,000,000   45,000,000   45,000,000 
         
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.


TX RAIL PRODUCTS, INC.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Unaudited
                
  Preferred Stock Common Stock Paid in Accumulated  
  Shares Amount Shares  Amount Capital Deficit Total
Balance, December 31, 2025 _ $ _ 45,000,000 $8,703,344 $4,809,295 $(11,568,815) $1,943,824
Net Income             390,942   390,942
                
Balance March 31, 2026 _ $ _ 45,000,000 $8,703,344 $4,809,295 $(11,177,873) $2,334,766
                
                
  Preferred Stock Common Stock Paid in Accumulated  
  Shares Amount Shares  Amount Capital Deficit Total
Balance, December 31, 2024 _ $ _ 45,000,000 $8,703,344 $4,809,295 $(12,925,708) $586,931
Net Income             367,426   367,426
Balance, March 31, 2025 _ $ _ 45,000,000 $8,703,344 $4,809,295 $(12,558,282) $954,357
                
                
           Additional    
  Preferred Stock Common Stock Paid in Accumulated  
  Shares Amount Shares  Amount Capital Deficit Total
Balance, September 30, 2025 _ $ _ 45,000,000 $8,703,344 $4,809,295 $(12,075,175) $1,437,464
Net Income             897,302   897,302
Balance, March 31, 2026 _ $ _ 45,000,000 $8,703,344 $4,809,295 $(11,177,873) $2,334,766
                
                
           Additional    
  Preferred Stock Common Stock Paid in Accumulated  
  Shares Amount Shares  Amount Capital Deficit Total
Balance, September 30, 2024 _ $ _ 45,000,000 $8,703,344 $4,809,295 $(13,103,217) $409,422
Net income             544,935   544,935
Balance, March 31, 2025 _ $ _ 45,000,000 $8,703,344 $4,809,295 $(12,558,282) $954,357
                
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.


TX RAIL PRODUCTS, INC.
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
 
  Unaudited
  Six Months Ended March 31,
   2026   2025 
Operating activities:    
Net income $897,302  $544,935 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation expense  24,678   24,678 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Accounts receivable, net  (1,155,585)  (302,062)
Inventory  499,390   (713,679)
Deposits for purchased products _  91,702 
Other current assets  (14,687)  27,270 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  1,300,658   586,612 
Other current liabilities  8,461   (36,366)
Net cash provided by operating activities  1,560,217   223,090 
     
Investing activities:    
Net cash from investing activities _ _
     
Financing activities:    
Payment on Line of Credit, net  (1,074,423)  (146,753)
Proceeds from related party transactions  16,000   12,000 
Payment for related party transactions  (309,840)  (110,223)
Net cash used in financing activities  (1,368,263)  (244,976)
     
Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  191,954   (21,886)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  111,213   113,976 
     
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $303,167  $92,090 
     
     
Cash paid during the period for interest $59,022  $16,892 
     
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

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