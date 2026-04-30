SRAD Investor Alert: Sportradar Group AG Securities Fraud Investigation - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Potential Class Action After Allegedly Misleading Earnings Guidance Statements: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors holding Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) watched shares more than 22% on April 22, 2026, after coordinated reports from Muddy Waters Capital and Callisto Research alleged the company facilitated illegal gambling through its data-distribution services. Shareholders who lost money on SRAD are encouraged to submit their information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

In the quarters preceding the stock drop, Sportradar's management had projected confidence in its market trajectory. On its Q4 2025 earnings call, CFO Craig Felenstein reiterated full-year revenue growth guidance of 23 to 25%. CEO Carsten Koerl stated during its Q2 2025 call that the company was "uniquely positioned to capitalize on the rapid expansion of the global sports betting market." On its Q1 2025 call, Koerl told investors the company was keeping “a close eye on APAC, including Japan and India, where we see a significant opportunity if and when they legalize.”

On April 22, 2026, two independent research firms published reports alleging Sportradar's partner-relationship model facilitated illegal gambling -- an allegation absent from the company's risk disclosures. The stock fell nearly 23% intraday. A Truist Financial downgrade followed, cutting the price target. No other material corporate news was released that day.

If you purchased Sportradar shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities investigations and recoveries. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SRAD Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the SRAD investigation? A: Investors who purchased SRAD stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Sportradar Group AG made materially false or misleading statements regarding its partner-relationship model, market position, and forward-looking revenue guidance. When reports contradicting those statements surfaced, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did SRAD stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 22% on April 22, 2026, after two independent short-seller firms published reports alleging the company facilitated illegal gambling through its data-distribution services. Investors who purchased shares at higher prices may be entitled to recovery.

Q: What do SRAD investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my SRAD shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought SRAD and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. The overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171