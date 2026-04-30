Real Estate Rescue Announces Fast Cash Home Buying Services for Wichita Homeowners

Wichita, KS, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Estate Rescue, a Wichita-based real estate investment company, announces its cash-based home buying services for residents in Wichita, Kansas. The company offers homeowners a direct way to sell their properties in days without agent commissions, repair requirements, or hidden fees.



Operating since 2019, Real Estate Rescue purchases homes directly from local sellers for cash. The company’s model centers on no-obligation cash offers, allowing homeowners to bypass the traditional listing process including staging, showings, and extended closing timelines in favor of a streamlined transaction. Homeowners looking to sell my house fast can move from initial contact to a cash offer without navigating those conventional hurdles.



“Our goal is to give Wichita homeowners a simple way to sell their properties without the financial burden of repairs or the cost of agent commissions,” said Alex Peransi, Owner. “We’ve been doing this locally since 2019, and the process is built around making a fair cash offer with no strings attached.”



No-Obligation Cash Offers



Homeowners who contact Real Estate Rescue receive a cash offer for their property with no commitment required. Sellers can evaluate the offer and decide whether to proceed without pressure, providing a risk-free option before committing to any path forward.



As-Is Purchases With No Commissions or Fees



The company purchases homes as-is, meaning sellers are not asked to invest in repairs, renovations, or cosmetic updates before closing. Because Real Estate Rescue operates as a direct cash home buyers company rather than through agents, the transaction does not involve real estate commissions or additional service fees. This eliminates two of the most common costs associated with traditional home sales.



Cash Transactions Completed in Days



Rather than waiting weeks or months for a buyer through a conventional listing, homeowners working with Real Estate Rescue can expect cash transactions completed in a matter of days.

This accelerated timeline removes several steps that typically slow down sales, including buyer financing contingencies, appraisal delays, and negotiation cycles.



An Alternative for Wichita Sellers



For homeowners weighing their options, Real Estate Rescue provides an alternative to the conventional market. Sellers who may not want to list publicly, who have properties that need work, or who prefer a faster resolution have a local, cash-based option through a company that has been active in the Wichita market since 2019. That established local presence means sellers we buy houses work with a buyer familiar with Wichita neighborhoods and property conditions.



Wichita homeowners interested in receiving a no-obligation cash offer can visit the company’s website to start the process.



About Real Estate Rescue



Real Estate Rescue is a Wichita, Kansas-based real estate investment company that buys homes directly from sellers for cash. Operating since 2019, the company specializes in fast, as-is property purchases with no commissions or fees. More information is available at https://www.sellmyhomeict.com/.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS



Q1: Who is Real Estate Rescue and what services do they provide?



A: Real Estate Rescue is a Wichita-based real estate investment company that has been buying homes directly from local sellers for cash since 2019. They offer a streamlined alternative to traditional listings by purchasing properties in as-is condition without requiring repairs, staging, or agent commissions.



Q2: What are the financial and timeline advantages of selling to Real Estate Rescue?



A: Sellers can avoid common costs like real estate commissions and repair expenses, as the company buys homes in their current state with no hidden fees. Transactions can be completed in a matter of days, bypassing traditional hurdles such as buyer financing contingencies and appraisal delays.



Q3: How can Wichita homeowners begin the process of receiving a cash offer?



A: Interested homeowners can visit the company’s website at https://www.sellmyhomeict.com/ to submit their property information and request a no-obligation cash offer. This allows sellers to evaluate a risk-free offer before committing to a path forward.



CONTACT INFORMATION

Company: Real Estate Rescue

Address: 404 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67202

Phone: (316) 925-7851

Website: https://www.sellmyhomeict.com/

https://thenewsfront.com/real-estate-rescue-announces-fast-cash-home-buying-services-for-wichita-homeowners/