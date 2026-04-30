Cloudastructure Now Serving Seven of the NMHC Top 10 Property Managers as Expansion Within Existing Accounts Accelerates

PALO ALTO, CA, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure (Nasdaq: CSAI), a leader in AI-powered video surveillance and remote guarding services, today announced four new multifamily property deployments across three existing enterprise accounts, as the Company expands its footprint among the nation’s largest property managers. Cloudastructure now serves seven of the ten largest multifamily property managers in the United States, according to the latest National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) rankings.

Although client names are withheld under confidentiality agreements, the growth trajectories behind each signing demonstrate strong and accelerating adoption.

One client, a nationally ranked multifamily operator, initially deployed Cloudastructure at two properties in 2024. That footprint expanded by seven properties in 2025 and has already grown by three additional properties in 2026, bringing the total to twelve. The client is currently evaluating 16 additional proposals, representing one of the fastest-growing relationships in the Company’s portfolio.

A second client, a national affordable housing developer and impact investor with projects across more than a dozen states, first partnered with Cloudastructure in October 2025. With this latest deployment, the client has now added seven properties in 2026 alone. This pace reflects how safety and security outcomes are increasingly central to affordable housing investment strategies.

The third client represents a newer but rapidly expanding relationship. While the property management company was already a Cloudastructure customer, the ownership group was new to the platform. The engagement came through a referral from another ownership group that is actively transitioning multiple properties onto the system, illustrating the growing momentum driven by peer adoption.

“What we are seeing across these accounts is not just growth, but a clear pattern,” said Lauren OBrien, Chief Revenue Officer of Cloudastructure. “Operators initially focus on reducing losses, but expansion is driven by the broader return on investment. They are realizing lower annual guard costs, improved tenant retention, and fewer incidents overall. When all three improve simultaneously, the conversation quickly shifts from whether to expand to how quickly it can be done.”

Seven of the NMHC Top 10 Are Now Cloudastructure Clients

With the release of the updated National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) rankings, Cloudastructure now serves seven of the ten largest multifamily property managers in the United States, operators that collectively oversee millions of apartment units nationwide and represent the most sophisticated segment of the market. This growing presence not only validates the strength of Cloudastructure’s platform but also signals a broader shift in how the industry approaches security.

“When seven of the ten largest property managers in the country independently select the same platform, it speaks volumes,” said James McCormick, Chief Executive Officer of Cloudastructure. “These are highly sophisticated operators making data-driven decisions, and they are choosing solutions that deliver measurable outcomes. Our platform is consistently achieving deterrence rates of over 98% of threatening activity, while helping customers reduce costs and improve resident safety. That combination of performance and economics is what’s driving adoption among the largest and most sophisticated operators in the industry.”

A Growing Recurring Revenue Base Across the Industry's Largest Operators

Cloudastructure’s land-and-expand strategy remains a core driver of its financial model. Each additional property deployed within an existing account contributes incremental recurring monthly revenue while requiring significantly lower acquisition costs than new customer wins.

As operators continue to modernize security across their portfolios, driven by rising insurance costs, increased legal exposure, and evolving regulatory requirements in states such as Maryland, Florida, and Georgia, the opportunity to expand within existing accounts continues to grow.

“Our land-and-expand model continues to be a powerful driver of growth. As customers expand from a handful of properties to broader portfolio deployments, we are able to grow recurring revenue efficiently while delivering measurable value. With rising insurance costs, increased liability exposure, and evolving regulatory requirements, we are seeing operators move more quickly to modernize security across their portfolios, which continues to expand our opportunity within existing accounts,” concluded Mr. McCormick.

The Company previously reported approximately 270% year-over-year revenue growth in 2025, along with nearly doubling its number of protected locations since April of that year. These new deployments further strengthen a pipeline of expansion activity that the Company believes will support continued growth throughout 2026.

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s patented, advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Hannon

Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

Kathleen@cloudastructure.com

(704) 574-3732

Investor Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

CSAI@crescendo-ir.com

