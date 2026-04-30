JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Publication of Audited Annual Report

DUBLIN, Ireland, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following document is available for viewing:

Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2025

To view the full document, please click or paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/regulatory/annual-report/jpm-icav-etf-annual-report-ce-en.pdf

Enquiries:



JPMorgan

Christopher Moore

+44 207 742 004

