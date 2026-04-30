Sirion Recognized as a Customers' Choice in the 2026 Gartner® Voice of the Customer for Contract Life Cycle Management Report for the Fourth Consecutive Year

LEHI, Utah, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirion, a global leader in AI-native Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced that it has been recognized as a Customers' Choice in the 2026 Gartner® Voice of the Customer1 for Contract Life Cycle Management Report. Sirion is the only CLM vendor to be positioned in the Customers' Choice Quadrant for four years in a row. The full report is available here.

The report is based on verified feedback from users on Gartner® Peer Insights™, Sirion scored an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars, with 98% of users (based on 123 reviews as of February 2026) saying they would recommend the platform. The user reviews for Sirion on Gartner Peer Insights are captured here.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We believe, this recognition reflects the trust they place in Sirion to manage enterprise relationships across the full contract lifecycle,” said Rajeev Kumar, Chief Customer Officer, Sirion. “Enterprises today need a true system of record for their contracts, one that doesn't just store agreements but actively drives decisions and outcomes. Powered by our proprietary knowledge graph, Sirion's agentic CLM is helping leading global enterprises unlock the strategic value of every contract."

Why Customers Trust Sirion?



Sirion’s approach is designed to help enterprises manage end-to-end contracting requirements at scale. For organizations handling large contract volumes, this results in faster agreement cycles, improved visibility into contractual commitments, and stronger alignment between negotiated terms and actual delivery.

Sirion's purpose-built AI agents deliver context-aware, auditable outputs, while end-to-end lifecycle support ensures scalability and consistent alignment between negotiated terms and actual delivery. In addition to its platform capabilities, Sirion supports customers across the full lifecycle—from onboarding and training to ongoing value realization.

What Our Customers Say About Sirion

“Our overall experience with Sirion is truly exceptional. The governance model, availability and expertise of the Sirion Team stand out across all dimensions (technical, business, project management, commercial). The tool offers the right balance between out-of-the box functionality and bespoke capabilities tailored to our needs. Collaboration is constant and productive across our entire roadmap.” [Principal Supply Chain Management Process Excellence Manager, Telecommunication Company]

Read the full review here

“GenAI based features like Ask Sirion and AE Turbo are working exceptionally well for the Company's needs. Additional GenAI features such as Issue Identification and Auto-Redlining look very promising.” [Legal and Compliance Associate, IT Services Company]

Read the full review here

“I continue to be extremely satisfied with Sirion. The team's responsiveness and willingness to partner with us on questions and fixes has been consistently excellent, and the product remains intuitive and reliable for our users. As our usage has expanded, we're seeing clearer productivity gains and better visibility, which helps us monitor activity and prioritize follow-ups. Overall, Sirion is delivering strong value and a positive user experience.” [Customer Service & Support Associate, Energy and Utilities Company]

Read the full review here

Sirion has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CLM for the fourth year in a row, and ranked highest across all use cases in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for CLM for three consecutive years. In 2025, Sirion was also named the top CLM vendor in Spend Matters® (now, part of the Hackett Group Division) for the fifth time, a Leader in the 2025 Forrester Wave for CLM. Sirion was also recognized as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in North America in 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List.



Voice of the Customer Methodology

“Voice of the Customer” synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights reviews into insights for buyers of technology and services. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner’s expert research and can play a key role in your buying process. Peers are verified reviewers of a technology product or service, who not only rate the offering, but also provide valuable feedback to consider before making a purchase decision. Voice of the Customer includes vendors with products aligned to the market that have 20 or more eligible published reviews (and 15 or more ratings for “Capabilities” and “Support/Delivery”) during the 18-month consideration period ending 28 February 2026.1

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management, Kaitlynn Sommers, Kerrie McDonald, Lynne Phelan, 10 November 2025.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Contract Life Cycle Management, By Peer Contributors, February 2026.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant, Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Sirion

Sirion is the world’s leading AI-native CLM platform, pioneering the application of agentic AI to help enterprises transform the way they store, create, and manage contracts. The platform’s extraction, conversational experience, and AI-enhanced negotiation capabilities have revolutionized contracting across enterprise teams – from legal and procurement to sales and finance. The world’s most valuable brands trust Sirion to manage 7M+ contracts worth nearly $800B and relationships with 1M+ suppliers and customers in 100+ languages. Leading analysts such as IDC, and Spend Matters have consistently recognized Sirion as a leader in CLM for its focus on category-leading innovation. For more information, visit www.sirion.ai.

Media Contact

Bodhi Thakur

Head of Brand and Comms

bodhi.thakur@sirionlabs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5a9274d-c5a0-4b0b-9c4e-2b38ea752560