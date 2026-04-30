Schellman Reaches 200 FedRAMP® Assessed Offerings, Extending Its Lead as the Industry's #1 FedRAMP 3PAO

TAMPA, Fla., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schellman, the nation's #1 FedRAMP Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), today becomes first 3PAO to assess 200 cloud service offerings on the FedRAMP Marketplace. The milestone reflects more than a decade of leadership in federal cloud security assessment and positions Schellman as the most experienced independent assessor in the program's history.

The 200-assessment mark spans every authorization level the FedRAMP program offers, including Low, Moderate, High, and DoD impact levels IL4, IL5, and IL6. Schellman has assessed cloud service providers of every size and type, from enterprise technology companies entering the federal market for the first time to defense prime contractors operating in the government's most sensitive environments.

“This milestone is a proud moment for Schellman because it reflects more than a decade of focus and commitment to the FedRAMP program,” said Avani Desai, CEO of Schellman. “Reaching 200 assessments means our team has helped clients navigate one of the highest bars for cloud security and trust. I am incredibly proud of the professionals who built this practice and continue to raise the standard every day. The trust our clients place in us to assess some of their most critical environments is something we never take lightly.”

Schellman specializes in assessments across the full federal compliance ecosystem, including CMMC, NIST 800-53 & NIST 800-171, FISMA, CJIS, ITAR, and DoD assessment frameworks. This enables clients to satisfy multiple federal requirements through a single assessment relationship. As FedRAMP modernizes through the FedRAMP 20x initiative, including the anticipated Phase Three release in the latter half of 2026, Schellman's FedRAMP track record and assessment-only independence make it the partner of choice for organizations navigating the program's next chapter.

"For over a decade, FedRAMP has set the gold standard for cybersecurity compliance, and Schellman has become the assessor that federal agencies and cloud service providers trust to get it right," said Matt Hungate, Federal Practice Leader at Schellman. "We've always prioritized genuine security over checkbox compliance, and the results speak for themselves. Our clients have received over 870 ATOs across 71 federal agencies which is a reflection of the team’s program depth, technical expertise, and commitment to quality that defines how we work."

About Schellman

Schellman is a leading global provider of attestation and compliance services, enabling enterprises to build trust, meet regulatory demands, and scale with confidence. By combining technical depth, worldwide reach, and operational discipline, Schellman delivers industry-recognized assessments that help the world's most demanding organizations satisfy customers and unlock growth. A top 50 CPA firm, the #1 service provider for FedRAMP 3PAO assessments, and the world's first ANAB-accredited ISO 42001 certification body, Schellman serves leading enterprises and the technology ecosystem that supports them. Learn more at schellman.com.

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