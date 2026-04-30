Myriad Genetics National Survey: 88% of Patients with Depression and/or Anxiety Would Feel More Confident with a Personalized Mental Health Care Plan

SALT LAKE CITY, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest GeneSight® Mental Health Monitor, a nationwide survey from Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, reveals that Americans feel mental health treatment isn’t designed with them in mind.

The survey found that 41% of those diagnosed with depression and/or anxiety and who are currently taking a mental health medication think it feels “one-size-fits-all" and 74% of those who are still finding a medication that works for them say that mental health treatment feels "one-size-fits-all.”

Of those diagnosed with depression and/or anxiety, nearly two-thirds (67%) say their mental health is a daily struggle, and more than half (52%) feel the healthcare system treats them like part of an “assembly line” more than an individual.

"People are used to personalization in all aspects of their lives. It’s time we put the ‘me’ back in mental health care,” said Dr. Crystal Nelson, a board-certified psychiatrist and CEO of Blueprint Psychiatry in Atlanta. “The GeneSight Test can offer personalized genetic insights to help inform care, so patients can feel more confident in their treatment journey.”

In a world where everything from entertainment to shopping recommendations are customized, some patients say mental health treatment is falling behind. Roughly 70% of those diagnosed with depression and/or anxiety think various aspects of their mental healthcare are only somewhat, not very, or not at all personalized to them while 88% indicate that they would be more confident in their mental health care plan if it were more personalized to them.

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of those diagnosed with depression and/or anxiety and are currently taking prescribed mental health medication say they are not very confident their medication was chosen specifically for them. At the same time, patients are signaling a clear desire for a more individualized approach. Nearly three-quarters (74%) of this group indicate personalization would make them more likely to stay committed to a prescribed mental health medication.

For many patients, finding a mental health medication that works for them can be a lengthy and uncertain process, often involving trial and error, underscoring the limitations of a one-size-fits-all approach to mental health medication treatment. Only 13% of those diagnosed with depression and/or anxiety who took mental health medication previously report that the first medication they tried worked for them, while 78% of those currently taking mental health medication say they feel more like themselves once they find a prescribed medication that works for them, highlighting the value of a more personalized approach to mental health medication treatment.

Despite this, awareness of tools that can support more informed decision-making remains low. Nearly two-thirds (65%) of respondents were unaware that genetic testing may help inform mental health medication decisions. After learning about this option, more than half (55%) say they would have preferred their provider to offer it as part of their care.

“As a clinician, these findings reflect what I see in my practice every day,” said Dr. Nelson. “Many patients feel like their mental health treatment is a trial-and-error process rather than something tailored to them as an individual. The GeneSight Test adds additional information to support clinical judgement and have more meaningful, collaborative conversations about personalizing their mental health care.”

About the GeneSight Mental Health Monitor

The GeneSight Mental Health Monitor is a nationwide survey conducted online by ACUPOLL Precision Research, Inc. between February 23 — March 6, 2026, among a representative sample (n=1002) of U.S. adults age 18+. The margin of error in survey results for the total base population at a 95% confidence interval is +/- 4%. A nationally representative sample of adults aged 18 years or older was recruited and balanced to match U.S. Census quotas across five primary metrics (i.e., age, gender, income, education and ethnicity). In addition to the nationally representative sample, a statistically reliable sample was achieved of respondents who were self-reported as being diagnosed by a medical professional with depression or anxiety. ACUPOLL has more than 30 years of experience conducting statistically valid research through careful recruiting and quality control measures.

About the GeneSight Test

The GeneSight Psychotropic Test from Myriad Genetics is the category-leading pharmacogenomic test for more than 60 medications commonly prescribed for depression, anxiety, ADHD, and other psychiatric conditions. The GeneSight test may help inform clinicians about how a patient’s genes may impact how they metabolize or respond to certain psychiatric medications. The GeneSight test supplements other information considered by a clinician as part of a comprehensive medical assessment. Learn more at GeneSight.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic and precision medicine company committed to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and commercializes molecular tests that help patients and providers uncover genetic insights. Our tests assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care, support earlier detection, enable more precise treatment and contribute to lowering healthcare costs. For more information, visit myriad.com.

Myriad Genetics Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding how the GeneSight Test can offer personalized genetic insights to help inform care, so patients can feel more confident in their treatment journey. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 24, 2026, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Matt Scalo

(801) 584-3532

IR@myriad.com