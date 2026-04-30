Fusemachines Announces Its Agentic AI Forum for Talent Acquisition with 25+ Enterprises at Its Inaugural Event

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusemachines Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSE), a leading enterprise AI company, today announced the launch of the Agentic AI Forum for Talent Acquisition and hosted its inaugural event, an invite-only community designed exclusively for enterprise talent acquisition leaders seeking to better understand, evaluate, and operationalize agentic AI within their organizations and workflows.

The Forum’s inaugural session, a private dinner held at the Harvard Club in New York titled “Agentic AI in Talent Acquisition,” brought together 25+ senior talent acquisition leaders, including Chief Human Resources Officers, Heads of Recruiting, and VPs of Talent Acquisition from enterprise organizations across the United States. The session created a confidential space for candid, operator-led discussions on where agentic AI is delivering value, where it is falling short, and how organizations are building the foundation to adopt it responsibly at scale.

The Agentic AI Forum for Talent Acquisition is a practitioner-led community where enterprise talent acquisition leaders can engage directly with peers, share experiences, and explore real-world applications of AI in hiring. Ongoing programming will include future dinners, webinars, and small-group discussions focused on emerging challenges and practical use cases. Members will gain access to proprietary research and community-driven insights derived from real-world enterprise adoption and peer discussions, along with opportunities to engage with AI experts and researchers from Fusemachines for practical guidance on agentic systems, enterprise implementation, and strategy.

“Talent acquisition leaders are being asked by their executive teams to have a clear point of view on agentic AI, and most of them do not yet have a trusted space to develop one,” said Sameer Maskey, CEO of Fusemachines. “The Agentic AI Forum for Talent Acquisition exists to change that. We believe the organizations that figure out how to operationalize agentic AI in hiring over the next 12 months will have a structural advantage in how they compete for talent, and we intend to be the partner that helps enterprise leaders get there.”



Giovanni Lemus, Head of Product at Fusemachines, added, “What stood out most from the inaugural session is the level of demand for practical use cases beyond sourcing and the real constraints teams are navigating around legal, compliance, and integration. Conversations like these help us stay grounded in how hiring teams actually work and directly inform how we evolve products like our Interview Agent to support enterprise hiring teams.”

Following the success of its inaugural session, Fusemachines plans to expand the Agentic AI Forum for Talent Acquisition through future events, proprietary research, and continued collaboration with enterprise leaders. These planned events would serve as an ongoing initiative to surface real-world insights and accelerate the adoption of AI-driven hiring practices across the enterprise.

For more information or to participate in upcoming forum events, please contact:

Jeffrey Keilholtz at: jeff@fusemachines.com .

About Fusemachines

Founded in 2013, Fusemachines is a global provider of enterprise AI products and services, on a mission to democratize AI. Leveraging proprietary AI Studio, AI Engines and AI Agents, the company helps drive clients’ AI Enterprise Transformation, regardless of where they are in their Digital AI journeys. With offices in North America, Asia, and Latin America, Fusemachines provides a suite of enterprise AI offerings and specialty services that allow organizations of any size to implement and scale AI. Fusemachines serves companies in industries such as retail, manufacturing, and government.

Fusemachines continues to actively pursue the mission of democratizing AI for the masses by providing high-quality AI education in underserved communities and helping organizations achieve their full potential with AI.

To learn about Fusemachines, visit www.fusemachines.com .



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s agentic AI programs and other client solutions; and the Company’s broader product development, commercialization, and growth strategy. Forward-Looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to the successful implementation and execution of the reseller partnership; customer adoption and retention; the ability of the Company’s AI solutions to deliver the expected operational, recruiting, and business benefits; the Company’s ability to develop, maintain, and enhance its products and platform; reliance on third-party platforms, partners, data, and infrastructure; competition in the markets in which the Company operates; cybersecurity, data privacy, regulatory, and intellectual property risks; and changing macroeconomic, industry, and market conditions.

Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 27, 2026, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Fusemachines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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