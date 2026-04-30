MorseLife CEO Keith Myers Was Made a Scapegoat and Files Lawsuit Against Board, According to Counsel Arthur T. Schofield

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keith Myers, former Chief Executive Officer of MorseLife Health System Inc., has filed a lawsuit against the company and the members of its Board of Directors, alleging breach of his employment agreement and defamation following what the complaint describes as a coordinated effort to terminate him under the pretext of “cause” to avoid contractual severance obligations owed under his employment agreement.

“Over nearly 2 decades, I have grown MorseLife from a $31 million operation to a $300 million full-service senior healthcare system, making it one of the top senior care organizations in the country. When I came to MorseLife in 2007, it was a small-scale nursing home. Today, it is considered a pinnacle in the nation’s senior care space, and in return, the Board has destroyed my reputation with complete lies in order to avoid responsibility for their actions and contractual obligations,” Mr. Myers said.

The complaint alleges that Mr. Myers was unfairly terminated in January 2026, in an effort to falsely blame him for a 2021-2022 federal investigation into the company’s administration of COVID-19 vaccines for residents, staff and the community in December 2020. Mr. Myers alleges that it was actually Board Chair David Mack and his brother, William Mack, who illegally brought their friends and colleagues, some under the age of 60, from the Palm Beach Country Club to be vaccinated by MorseLife – with the full knowledge and approval of the Board.

In 2024, the Office of Inspector General (OIG) performed its own investigation into the company’s administration of COVID-19 vaccines. According to the complaint, following the investigation, MorseLife was fined $250,000 to settle the matter with the OIG, not as repayment for specific losses or damages. The OIG agreement also states that the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing by Mr. Myers, nor does it mean the OIG’s claims were unfounded. According to Mr. Myers, after informing Terri Sriberg and Stephen Levin, vice chairs of the board, about the fine, he was then directed by them to “just pay it and settle the matter.”

In February to April 2025, MorseLife performed a comprehensive investigation of the accusation noted in the anonymous letter. After diligent review by the lawyers, accountants, and auditors, MorseLife found no malfeasance or Medicare fraud and did not find Mr. Myers engaged in any wrongdoing.

Since then, even though MorseLife found no wrongdoing or fraud by Mr. Myers, certain Board Members and community members have made defamatory statements, including allegations that Mr. Myers “diverted and stole money” from MorseLife through his company, Amplifii Management, LLC. During the six years that Amplifii was managing MorseLife and all its entities, they received perfect to near-perfect scores from the Agency for Healthcare Administration and maintained a five-star quality program at the state and national levels.

The filing states that Amplifii was actually formed with the board’s approval and, on October 18, 2023, the executive board committee, Stephen Levin, David Mack and Terri Sriberg, unanimously approved the Amplifii Management Agreement, subject to two modifications that were subsequently implemented.

The filing also states that on March 28, 2024, the compensation committee—consisting of David Mack, Stephen Levin, and Terri Sriberg—consulted with attorneys from Holland & Knight on whether Amplifii should continue managing MorseLife. Based on that guidance, the committee unanimously agreed to continue the Amplifii Management Agreement with certain modifications, a decision the Board fully supported.

Not only did MorseLife’s Executive Committee, Compensation Committee, and/or the Board of Directors approved Amplifii to manage MorseLife’s operations three times during Amplifii’s six-year existence, but the Executive Committee also executed three separate resolutions agreeing to support Amplifii’s management of MorseLife.

“Mr. Myers was made a scapegoat in a blatant effort to protect the Board and justify actions that were taken at its direction,” said Mr. Myers’ counsel, Arthur T. Schofield. “False statements about him were shared publicly with reckless disregard for the truth, and they’ve caused real harm to his personal and professional reputation. Mr. Myers deserves to have the truth come to light and his good name restored. “

The lawsuit seeks compensation for the damages related to breach of employment agreement and defamation and demands a trial by jury. The case was filed in the in the Circuit Court of the 15th Judicial Circuit in and for Palm Beach County, Florida.

To read the full complaint, please click here.