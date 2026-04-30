Satellogic Signs $12 Million Agreement to Deliver In-Orbit NewSat Satellite to Sovereign Defense Customer

$12 million agreement encompasses satellite delivery and operational handover and support, enabling the customer to independently serve its national strategic objectives

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), a vertically integrated geospatial company delivering high-resolution Earth Observation (EO) at unprecedented scale and economics, today announced an agreement valued at $12 million with a sovereign defense customer to deliver a commissioned, in-orbit NewSat satellite from its operational Aleph-1 constellation.

The agreement encompasses the sale and full transfer of ownership and operations of the satellite to the customer, along with comprehensive support to develop independent capabilities to command the satellite and to process and use its data for military and civilian applications. The transfer process will begin immediately and is expected to be completed in early 2027, subject to the parties meeting contractual and regulatory milestones. Upon completion, the satellite will be removed from Satellogic’s operational fleet and incorporated into the customer’s sovereign regulatory framework.

By delivering an already commissioned and flight-proven asset from the Aleph-1 constellation, the agreement enables the customer to achieve sovereign Earth observation capability with unmatched speed and cost efficiency, eliminating the technical risk and multi-year timelines associated with traditional satellite procurement programs. With one of the largest high-resolution constellations commercially available, Satellogic is able to offer Space System’s customers an expedient option of in-orbit delivery while maintaining ample capacity within its own constellation for existing and new Data and Analytics customers.

“This agreement reflects the growing demand from sovereign nations for direct, independent access to space-based intelligence,” said Jeff Kerridge, SVP of Global Sales at Satellogic. “Our customer recognized that an already operational satellite, backed by the proven reliability of our constellation, delivers capability that would otherwise take years and significantly more investment to build from scratch. We are proud to support their national objectives and look forward to a long-term partnership.”

A New Model for Sovereign Earth Observation

The transaction reflects Satellogic’s flexible approach to meeting government customers at every stage of their journey toward sovereign Earth observation, from access to high-frequency imagery and managed space systems to full satellite ownership and autonomous data availability. Satellogic’s vertically integrated model, spanning satellite design, manufacturing, and operations, uniquely positions the company to offer this range of solutions at a speed and price point unmatched in the market.

With the assurance provided by the extensive Aleph-1 constellation, customers benefit not only from the individual satellite but from the operational infrastructure and expertise of a proven, scaled constellation operator.

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is the first vertically integrated geospatial company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic is building a scalable, fully automated EO platform with the ability, when scaled, to remap the entire planet with an optimal balance of frequency and resolution at unprecedented unit economics, providing accessible and affordable solutions for our customers.

Satellogic’s mission is to democratize access to geospatial data through its information platform of high-resolution images to help solve the world’s most pressing problems including climate change, energy supply, and food security. Using its patented Earth imaging technology, Satellogic unlocks the power of EO to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at unparalleled value.

With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point. To learn more, please visit: http://www.satellogic.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intends”, “may”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “potential”, “predict”, “project”, “should”, “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Satellogic’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Satellogic. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Satellogic. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to generate revenue as expected, including due to challenges created by macroeconomic concerns, geopolitical uncertainty (e.g., trade relationships), financial market fluctuations and related factors, (ii) our ability to effectively market and sell our EO services and to convert our pipeline of potential contracts into actual revenues, (iii) market acceptance of our EO services and our dependence upon our ability to keep pace with the latest technological advances, including those related to artificial intelligence and machine learning, (iv) risks related to the secured convertible notes, (v) the potential loss of one or more of our largest customers, (vi) the considerable time and expense related to our sales efforts and the length and unpredictability of our sales cycle, (vii) risks and uncertainties associated with defense-related contracts, (viii) risks related to our pricing structure, (ix) our ability to scale production of our satellites as planned, (x) unforeseen risks, challenges and uncertainties related to our expansion into new business lines, (xi) our dependence on third parties, including SpaceX, to transport and launch our satellites into space, (xii) our reliance on third party vendors and manufacturers to build and provide certain satellite components, products, or services and the inability of these vendors and manufacturers to meet our needs, (xiii) our dependence on ground station and cloud-based computing infrastructure operated by third parties for value-added services, and any errors, disruption, performance problems, or failure in their or our operational infrastructure, (xiv) risks related to certain minimum service requirements in our customer contracts, (xv) our ability to identify suitable acquisition candidates or consummate acquisitions on acceptable terms, or our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions, (xvi) competition for EO services, (xvii) risks related to changes in tax laws and regulations, including the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” (xviii) risks related to changes in trade policy and the related impact on macroeconomic conditions, including further expansions of U.S. export controls and tariffs, as well as related retaliatory actions, (xix) challenges with international operations or unexpected changes to the regulatory environment in certain markets, (xx) unknown defects or errors in our products, (xxi) risks related to the capital-intensive nature of our business and our ability to raise adequate capital to finance our business strategies, (xxii) uncertainties beyond our control related to the production, launch, commissioning, and/or operation of our satellites and related ground systems, software and analytic technologies, (xxiii) the failure of the market for EO services to achieve the growth potential we expect, (xxiv) risks related to our satellites and related equipment becoming impaired, (xxv) risks related to the failure of our satellites to operate as intended, (xxvi) production and launch delays, launch failures, and damage or destruction to our satellites during launch, (xxvii) the impact of natural disasters, unusual or prolonged unfavorable weather conditions, epidemic outbreaks, terrorist acts and geopolitical events (including the new conflicts in Iran and the Middle East) on our business and satellite launch schedules, (xxviii) risks related to our ability to protect our intellectual property critical to the design and function of our satellites and our EO services, and (xxix) the anticipated benefits of our domestication may not materialize. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Satellogic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed or to be filed by Satellogic from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Satellogic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Satellogic can give no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Contacts

Investor Relations: ir@satellogic.com

Media Relations: pr@satellogic.com